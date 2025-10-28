Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

January 2026 Return Of Source Point Press To Comic Shops Via Prana

The return of Source Point Press to comic book stores in January 2026 via a new deal between Prana: Direct Market Solutions and Lunar

Article Summary Source Point Press returns to comic shops in January 2026 via Prana: Direct Market Solutions and Lunar Distribution

Debut titles include London After Midnight and Alpha Dogs, expanding SPP’s direct market presence for 2026

February and March bring new horror, crime, and pulp graphic novels from creators like Dirk Manning and Josh Malerman

SPP commits to creator-owned comics, offering graphic novels in horror, speculative fiction, and adventure genres

Prana: Direct Market Solutions and Source Point Press are doing a deal to bring their new line of graphic novels and make them available to comic shops for the first time, with two titles in January: London After Midnight and Alpha Dogs. This appears to be Prana doing a similar deal with Lunar Distribution that Massive Publishing did with Massive Indies, for their own clients. But for now, it's just SPP

In February, that will be added to by Love Stories About Death, an anthology of seven full-length horror stories with a love twist written by Dirk Manning, the post-apocalyptic action/adventure Frankenstein the Unconquered by Wells Thompson, Dalton K. Shannon, Mary Landro, and Elisabeth Mkhedzie, and a repeat offering of the dramatic crime thriller The Damnation of Charlie Wormwood by Christina Blanch, Chris Carr, and Chee.

In March, SPP will then release RSVP: E.S.P., the debut graphic novel by New York Times #1 bestselling horror author Josh Malerman (Bird Box, Incidents Around the House) as well as a re-release of The Bible 2 by Z.M. Thomas and Amelia Woo – the graphic novel whose cover spawned thousands of memes – just in time for the Easter holiday season.

"Source Point Press is back, and dedicated to lifting creator-owned comics to the forefront where they belong. There's no better way to show that dedication than partnering with Prana, whose renowned industry expertise benefits not only our creators, but comic lovers everywhere who are looking for their next thrilling read," says CCO Josh Werner. Publisher Dirk Manning adds, "As soon as we began planning the return of Source Point Press into the direct market, we knew Prana was the perfect partner to help us let readers, retailers, and even creators know not only that Source Point Press is back, but that we've also returned to our roots of providing accessible and engaging creator-owned graphic novels in the genres of horror, speculative fiction, and pulp from established creators and emerging talents alike".

LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT Original Graphic Novel

Writers: Ron Chaney, Dirk Manning

Artists: Joshua Ross, Colin Johnson

Cover Artist: Joshua Ross

A lost piece of film history has returned with an official graphic novel adaptation! Originally released in 1927, starring the iconic Hollywood legend Lon Chaney, the last known copy of the murder mystery/horror film London After Midnight was lost to the ages in the MGM vault fire of 1965, making it a "Holy Grail" of horror and film enthusiasts alike across the world for decades.

Now, in conjunction with Chaney Entertainment and Source Point Press, this legendary piece of film history has been brought back to life as a graphic novel based on the original screenplay remastered and restored by Ron Chaney and adapted to graphic novel form by writer Dirk Manning (Nightmare World), illustrator Joshua Ross (Left Turns), colorist Colin Johnson (Love Stories About Death), letterer Dave Lentz (Homestead), and editor Drena Jo (Twiztid Haunted High-Ons). After a century of waiting, you can finally experience the full story of… London After Midnight!

On-Sale Date: 1/7/26 FOC Date: 12/1/25 156 Pages, 6.625" x 10.1875", Softcover, Black & White Mature Readers $24.99

ALPHA DOGS TP VOL 1 SPECIAL EDITION Trade Paperback

Writer: Jon Dexter

Artists: Fernando Melek, Ezequiel Dominguez, Lucas Orueta

Cover Artists: Alfred Retamar, Gaston Zubeldia

Buck is a dog on the run! With the ability to heal from most any wound, as well as heightened intelligence and strength, Buck is pursued by those wishing to possess his powers. Although feared by the public due to his breed and size, it doesn't deter him from helping those in danger.

Join Buck, his owner Ina, and the grumpy pit bull Cyrus as they attempt to stay one step ahead of mercenaries and a stranger bent on revenge. A harrowing adventure for comic book fans and dog lovers alike. This Special Edition includes a full bonus issue! Collecting issues #1-5 of the Alpha Dogs comic series.

On-Sale Date: 1/21/26 FOC Date: 12/15/25 132 Pages, 6.625" x 10.1875", Softcover, Full Color Mature Readers $24.99

