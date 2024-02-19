Jason Aaron, Lee Bermejo & Fiends Create New EC Comics For Oni Press

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: ec comics, June 2024

Jason Aaron, Rodney Barnes, Cecil Castellucci, Matt Kindt, Peter Krause, Malachi Ward And Dustin Weaver Create New EC Comics For Oni Press

Jason Aaron, Rodney Barnes, Cecil Castellucci, Matt Kindt, Peter Krause, Malachi Ward, Dustin Weaver, Lee Bermejo, Greg Smallwood and J.H. Williams III are behind a new line of EC Comics to be published by Oni Press. Two new anthology series under the EC Comics banner. The first, Epitaphs From the Abyss, coming in July, will be horror, the second Cruel Universe in August will be science fiction.

Oni Press president and publisher Hunter Gorinson told The New York Times that the new stories will interpret the world of today, much as EC Comics explored the American psyche of the 1950s, cover designs will delineate types of stories on the cover down the side and the logos will match Tales From the Crypt and The Vault of Horror. Oni has licensed the publishing rights from the family of William M. Gaines, the original publisher of EC Comics, annd founder of Mad Magazine. New EC Comics stories will be written by Jason Aaron, Rodney Barnes, Cecil Castellucci, Matt Kindt. drawn by Peter Krause, Malachi Ward and Dustin Weaver, and with covers by Lee Bermejo, Greg Smallwood, J.H. Williams III, and more. Expect further details later today.

EC Comics specialized in horror, crime, satire, war, fantasy, and science fiction from the 40s through to 1950s. Initially owned by Maxwell Gaines and specialising in educational stories. His son William Gaines took it and switched to the fare they became known for. Targeted by the moral panic from Dr Wertham's Seduction Of The Innocent, with Senate hearings into comic book content, the EC line was killed off by the resultant Comics Code, and Gaines switched to focus on the humour magazine Mad, which by b1956 became the publisher's only title.

Recently the story of EC Comics inspired the final season of Riverdale, ironically based on the Archie comic book like that so opposed the EC Comics publication at the time of the governmental hearings, partly responsible for its downfall.