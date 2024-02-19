Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: ec comics, June 2024
Jason Aaron, Lee Bermejo & Fiends Create New EC Comics For Oni Press
Oni Press president and publisher Hunter Gorinson told The New York Times that the new stories will interpret the world of today, much as EC Comics explored the American psyche of the 1950s, cover designs will delineate types of stories on the cover down the side and the logos will match Tales From the Crypt and The Vault of Horror. Oni has licensed the publishing rights from the family of William M. Gaines, the original publisher of EC Comics, annd founder of Mad Magazine.
New EC Comics stories will be written by Jason Aaron, Rodney Barnes, Cecil Castellucci, Matt Kindt. drawn by Peter Krause, Malachi Ward and Dustin Weaver, and with covers by Lee Bermejo, Greg Smallwood, J.H. Williams III, and more. Expect further details later today.
EC Comics specialized in horror, crime, satire, war, fantasy, and science fiction from the 40s through to 1950s. Initially owned by Maxwell Gaines and specialising in educational stories. His son William Gaines took it and switched to the fare they became known for. Targeted by the moral panic from Dr Wertham's Seduction Of The Innocent, with Senate hearings into comic book content, the EC line was killed off by the resultant Comics Code, and Gaines switched to focus on the humour magazine Mad, which by b1956 became the publisher's only title.
Recently the story of EC Comics inspired the final season of Riverdale, ironically based on the Archie comic book like that so opposed the EC Comics publication at the time of the governmental hearings, partly responsible for its downfall.