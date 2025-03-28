Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jason todd, jeff lemire

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen's Return To Robin & Batman: Jason Todd

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen's return to Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #1 in June 2025

Article Summary Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen team up for Robin & Batman: Jason Todd series in June 2025.

Series follows Jason Todd's journey as the new, troubled Robin, guided by Batman.

Eisner winners, Lemire and Nguyen, explore the complexities of Jason Todd's character.

Main and variant covers by Dustin Nguyen, Jeff Lemire, Rafael Albuquerque, and John McCrea.

A little while ago, comic book writer and artist Jeff Lemire told his Substack readers about his upcoming DC Comics plans, including Batman.

As well as JSA and Absolute Flash and another Absolute Universe project, he says, "I have a couple of other DC projects in the works. One is a 3-issue mini-series drawn by Dustin Nguyen that will be announced in a few weeks. It will launch in April. Here is a tease of that project…a detail from my own variant cover for #1… And my other DC book is just in the planning stages and will likely be a Fall launch." Well, the suggestion was that it might be a sequel to his 2021 Robin & Batman three-issue series for DC, which focussed on the young Dick Grayson as Robin. And it will focus on Jason Todd as Robin this time… that is at least what Dustin Nguyen said last year in Toronto. announced, for the first time, the continuation of their miniseries "Robin & Batman" that addressed Dick Grayson's early years as Robin "Wearing Nightwing's 'disco uniform'". Then it popped up in the DC Comics June 2025 solicits on Bleeding Cool as just that.

"In 2022, one of comics' greatest storytellers presented a heartfelt, beautiful and epic retelling of the early days of the Dynamic Duo, delving into the history of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. On June 11, the Eisner award-winning team (Descender) of Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen reunite to tell the story of Batman's most tortured and complex Robin, as DC today announced plans to publish Robin & Batman: Jason Todd, a three-issue DC limited series, available at participating comic book shops and digital retailers.

"Batman has a new Robin, Jason Todd. Jason is a rash, impulsive and reckless kid with a troubled past, who Batman was certain could be molded into Gotham's next protector. But can the Dark Knight save Jason Todd from the darkness within himself? And when a mysterious new villain, shrouded in white cloth and mystery, sets his sights on Jason, Batman realizes that even he has what it takes to train the anger and torment out of his new young ward.

The first issue features a main cover by series artist Dustin Nguyen, with variant covers by Nguyen and series writer Jeff Lemire, Rafael Albuquerque and John McCrea.

