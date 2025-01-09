Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jeff lemire, robin & batman

Jeff Lemire's Plans For Batman And Robin In 2025

Comic book writer and artist Jeff Lemire has told his readers about his upcoming DC Comics plans and that included Batman. And Robin.

Comic book writer and artist Jeff Lemire has told his Substack readers about his upcoming DC Comics plans and that included Batman.

As well as JSA and Absolute Flash and another Absolute Universe project, he says, "I have a couple of other DC projects in the works. One is a 3-issue mini-series drawn by Dustin Nguyen that will be announced in a few weeks. It will launch in April. Here is a tease of that project…a detail from my own variant cover for #1… And my other DC book is just in the planning stages and will likely be a Fall launch."

Well, the suggestion is that it may be a sequel to his 2021 Robin & Batman three-issue series for DC which focussed on the young Dick Grayson as Robin. And which will focus on Jason Todd as Robin this time… that is at least what Dustin Nguyen said last year in Toronto. announced, for the first time, the continuation of their miniseries "Robin & Batman" that addressed Dick Grayson's early years as Robin "Wearing Nightwing's 'disco uniform'". Here's how the original series looked;

Robin & Batman Hardcover – August 16, 2022

by Jeff Lemire, Dustin Nguyen

Robin is just starting out at the side of Batman, struggling to find his own path from personal tragedy to being a Superhero. The Eisner-winning superstar team of writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and artist Dustin Nguyen (Batman) unite for a three-issue limited-series exploring the beginning of Dick Grayson's crime-fighting career. The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions: the crime-fighting Dynamic Duo, always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue and never meeting a case too big. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…This is the story of Robin and Batman.

