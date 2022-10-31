Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino Announce More Bone Orchard Mythos

The Bone Orchard Mythos is a series of comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart, published by Image Comics as a shared universe of self-contained horror stories. And, for Hallowe'en, we get news of how it will expand beyond the original, Prelude: Shadow Eater, The Passageway, Ten Thousand Black Feathers and upcoming Tenement.

Shadow Eater was originally published as a one-shot story for Free Comic Book Day 2022. The Passageway was an original graphic novel that came out in June and Ten Thousand Black Feathers is a 5-issue miniseries that began in September. Tenement was then planned an original graphic novel for 2023.

Now we have learned that Tenement is to be a 6-issue limited series beginning in the spring of 2023 and will be followed by Starseed, to be published at the end of the year.

Jeff Lemire has described the Bone Orchard Mythos thus: "Every story will be readable and enjoyable by itself. Each story will have a dedicated cast, a beginning, and an end, all self-contained in the OGN or series you're reading. You don't need to read one to understand another, and you don't even need to read them in publication order. You can jump in with Tenement, then read The Passageway or vice versa, and it won't influence your reading experience at all. What will link the stories will be a shared timeline and shared horror mythology that will grow with each new book. There will be some hints of the FCBD issue to The Passageway and some of The Passageway in Ten Thousand Black Feathers. We will find interesting ways to connect the books and build a larger mythology for dedicated readers. They will all give you different details of what's behind this whole shared universe, its rules, and its major players. And some characters may appear in multiple stories. But we will still strive to have each story be enjoyed as a self-contained tale. To sum it up, you will be able to enjoy the self-contained single stories by reading them alone, but you will have an idea of the bigger, overhanging, worldbuilding by reading them all."