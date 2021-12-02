Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen's Little Monsters from Image Comics

Jeff Lemire posts to his Substack the news of his new project, Little Monsters, with regular collaborator Dustin Nguyen, from Image Comics in March 2022. He writes;

Starting March 2022, I will be launching LITTLE MONSTERS, a brand new series at Image Comics with my Descender/Ascender co-creator Dustin Nguyen!

This new book has been in the works for well over a year now and I began writing it as soon as Dustin and I finished Descender and Ascender. Little Monsters is a real departure from the space-opera and sci-fi of Descender. Much more grounded and character-driven, this new series will follow a group of child vampires who have outlived humanity and now live in the decaying husk of Los Angeles, lost in an endless wonderland of innocent childhood games and dramas. But their paradise is soon shattered, and their innocence put to the test, when unforeseen events force them to reconcile with their pasts, and with each other.

I have described the book as "Lord Of The Flies meets child vampires" and, while that is an oversimplification, it's probably as a good a quick pitch as I can come up with. I wouldn't describe the book as a horror story. There are certainly horror elements present, but this is really a blend of horror, fantasy, science fiction that creates a character study of these kids and what it would mean to be locked in eternal childhood.

Below is a five-page preview of LITTLE MONSTERS that showcases the incredible new art style Dustin is using for this new book.