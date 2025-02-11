Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Jenny Blake Isabella, trans

Jenny Blake Isabella Creates New Trans Superhero Character

Jenny Blake Isabella creates a new trans superhero character as a "contemporary Peter Parker for queer and straight kids alike"

Article Summary Jenny Blake Isabella, formerly Tony Isabella, unveils a new trans superhero character for inclusive storytelling.

Jenny's past work, like Black Lightning, remains credited to Tony, but future work may feature both names.

A trans superhero resembling Peter Parker aims to inspire queer and straight kids, with creative control retained.

Jenny seeks fair partnerships for publishing the new series and will appear at Pensacon in Pensacola, Florida.

Yesterday, Jenny Blake Isabella announced to the world that this would be her new identity going forward, formerly known as Tony Isabella, comic book creator, curator and columnist. She is best known for creating Black Lightning with Trevor Von Eeden, but has many other comics-related credits besides.

While she says that her preferred pronouns are she/her, in her blog, she writes, "I don't consider "Tony Isabella" to be a dead name. I've written a lot of good stories and other things under that name and done a lot of good for people. I plan to continue writing under that name and my preferred name. DC Comics asked if I wanted them to change my credits on the DC website and any future reprints of my work to my new name or if they should keep the backlist credits as is and use Jenny for any new work that I do. Darn thoughtful of them."

And that she told them, "Going forward, I'll be writing under both names as I am already doing with Last Kiss. Whether I use Tony or Jenny will depend on the project. For example, if I were to write another Black Lightning series, it would make sense on several levels, including commercial, for me to go with Tony. If I were to write a series starring his daughters, Jenny might be more appropriate. I haven't yet decided which name will go on my new trans super-hero series. It could be both."

A new trans super-hero series? She elaborated, "What am I working on? I have created a new trans super-hero. I love her more every day. I think she can be a contemporary Peter Parker for queer and straight kids alike. The initial pitch is ready to go to any publisher or other partner ready to work out a fair and mutually beneficial agreement. I'm not interested in giving up creative control of this new character or selling all rights to her."

Jenny Blake Isabella will appear this weekend at Pensacon in Pensacola, Florida, from the 14th to the 16th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!