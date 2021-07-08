Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Reunite for Batman: The Long Halloween Special

Batman: The Long Halloween is about to become Batman: The Longest Halloween, because creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale are returning for another chapter in the classic tale from 25 years ago. DC Comics announced Batman: The Longest Halloween Special on Thursday, promising to exploit… er, we mean honor the 1996 series with a 48-page one shot that offers something more terrifying than anything in the original series: an eight dollar price tag. Check out the press release from DC Comics below. Batman: The Long Halloween Special hits stores on October 12th.

BURBANK, CA – July 8, 2021 – A quarter century has passed since the release of the Eisner Award winning Batman: The Long Halloween from the creative team of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale. On October 12, 2021, Loeb and Sale return to continue their story and show that some secrets never stay buried in Batman: The Long Halloween Special.

"Twenty-five years ago, Tim Sale and I set out to tell a mystery tale of how Gotham City went from crime to freaks," said Jeph Loeb. "The result was Batman: The Long Halloween. We're thrilled to be back at DC revisiting some of our favorite characters all the while revealing that you may not know the whole story…"

Join the team for the return of the Batman Halloween specials and a mystery that could destroy Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Two-Face, and…well, that would be telling, wouldn't it?

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Story by JEPH LOEB

Pencils and inks by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

$7.99 US | 48 PAGES | PRESTIGE FORMAT

Variant cover by TIM SALE

1:25 Variant cover by TIM SALE

On Sale 10/12/21

"As it has always been, working together on Batman has brought out the best of Jeph and myself as Gotham City storytellers," added Tim Sale. "We have been blessed to have the mighty talents of Comicraft's Richard Starkings with us every step of the way, and are very fortunate to welcome colorist, Brennan Wagner, to help shape our latest venture."

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE members can read the original Batman: The Long Halloween series as part of their paid subscription. The original animated film, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is now available to own on Digital and Blu-ray™. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two is coming July 27 to Digital and arriving August 10 on Blu-ray.

Written by Loeb with artwork by Sale, colors by Brennan Wagner (Grendel) and lettering by Richard Starkings (Elephantmen), Batman: The Long Halloween Special will be available at local comic book shops in a 48-page prestige format on October 12, 2021, for $7.99.