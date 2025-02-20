Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: comicspro, Jeremy Adams

Aquaman and Green Lantern Corps' writer Jeremy Adams signs an exclusive contract with DC Comics

Jeremy Adams, currently of Green Lantern and Aquaman comics, has signed a multi-year exclusive contract to write comic books for DC Comics. Expect more of this for ComicsPRO week… and for Jeremy Adams to be attached to a major event project pretty soon. This is the way of things.

"The Prescott, Arizona native and current Los Angeles resident has been a valuable contributor to DC's publishing plans. This year, Adams is writing several titles for the publisher: a new Aquaman ongoing series, as well as a Green Lantern series spotlighting iconic Lantern Hal Jordan. Adams is co-writing DC's recently launched Green Lantern Corps series with Morgan Hampton; the series focuses on the other members of the intergalactic police force patrolling the DC universe and keeping it safe from evildoers.

The multi-year deal with DC follows Adams' incredibly successful 35-issue run as writer on The Flash, his current trio of popular series, and key DC publishing events such as 2023's Dark Crisis and 2024's Absolute Power."

"As a fan first and a longtime admirer of DC's legacy, it is an honor to follow in the footsteps of the luminaries whose words have thrilled, entertained and inspired me since my earliest days," Adams says. "It's such a joy to bring these characters to life, to craft new twists, powers and adventures, and to strive to provide the same level of imaginative entertainment that I've enjoyed for my entire life."

"Adams has been a mainstay in DC's animated collaborations with Warner Bros. Animation. He scripted three key films in the storied history of the DC Universe animated movies – Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons – and contributed one of the vignettes within Justice Society: World War II. He also wrote the animated short DC Showcase: Blue Beetle. The 2021 hit Batman: Soul of the Dragon still stands with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"A graduate of the University of Arizona, Adams worked as both a story editor on the final season of Supernatural, and a writer on the series with three episodes to his credit, including a dip into his animated background by co-writing the "Scoobynatural" episode featuring the Winchester Brothers' adventure alongside Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Freddie.

"Adams also co-wrote the blockbuster hit feature film Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans and scripted all four critically & financially successful Mortal Kombat Legends movies, two full-length Scooby-Doo films, and episodes of Young Justice, Justice League Action, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, Legend Quest and Thunderbirds Are Go.

"In addition, Adams has been Warner Bros. Discovery's go-to screenwriter for LEGO properties with credits as varied as the LEGO Scooby-Doo stop-motion shorts, two LEGO Monkie Kid films (for which he also served as producer), a pair of LEGO Jurassic World movies and the animated short, LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling. Adams was also the screenwriter for six entries in the LEGO/DC Super Heroes catalog and served as a producer on the international hit television series Monkie Kid."