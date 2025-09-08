Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ann M. Martin, baby sitter's club, Ellen T. Crenshaw, graphic novel

Jessi Ramsey, Pet-Sitter Graphic Novel Gets A Half Million Print Run

Jessi Ramsey, Pet-Sitter, the eighteenth Baby-Sitters Club graphic novel, adapted by Ellen T. Crenshaw, gets a half million print run

Jessi Ramsey, Pet-Sitter by Ann M. Martin and Ellen T. Crenshaw, the eighteenth of The Baby-sitters Club Graphic Novel series from Scholastic/Graphix has been set a massive 500,000 copy print run, half a million copies out there, and published on the 7th of October, 2025.

Jessi Ramsey, Pet-sitter: A Graphic Novel (The Baby-sitters Club #18) Paperback – October 7, 2025 by Ellen T. Crenshaw, Ann M. Martin

A Baby-sitters Club graphic novel adapted by National Book Award longlister and Eisner-nominated cartoonist Ellen T. Crenshaw! The Mancusis don't have any kids… but they sure do have a lot of pets! So when they're desperate for a sitter, who do they call? The Baby-sitters Club! Kristy feels pretty sure that the BSC does not pet-sit. But Jessi has always liked animals, and she talks Kristy into being okay with her taking the job. With snakes on the loose and sick hamsters, Jessi's got plenty of pet-sitting troubles, and things don't get any easier when she and her friends get into a big fight. Will Jessi be able to handle her pet-sitting job when things are going wrong with the baby-sitters, too?

The Baby-Sitters Club (also known as BSC) was a series of novels written by Ann M. Martin and published by Scholastic between 1986 and 2000, with Martin writing around sixty to eighty of them and ghostwriters taking on the rest, set amongst a group of four friends who run a local babysitting service. It is now being adapted by Scholastic as a series of graphic novels. Earlier editions were adapted by Raina Telegemeir, and the series and its spinoffs have been seen as a hothouse for Scholastic in developing new graphic novelist talent. As well as selling millions of copies, of course. Remember this when Marvel or DC Comics try to claim the best-selling comic book of the year… the Big Two are Scholastic and Random House.

And Ellen T. Crenshaw, adapting the original for a graphic novel, is the co-creator with Colleen AF Venable of Kiss Number 8, which was nominated for an Eisner Award and longlisted for a National Book Award. A longtime creator of history comics, her first nonfiction graphic novel is What Was the Turning Point of the Civil War?: Alfred Waud Goes to Gettysburg.

