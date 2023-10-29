Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: doctor who, Jessica Martin, mcm

Jessica Martin On Doctor Who, Graphic Novels And Mother Goose, At MCM

Jessica Martin is a Renaissance Woman, here at MCM London Comic Con October 2023. And thirty-five years since she appeared in Doctor Who.

Jessica Martin is a Renaissance Woman, here at MCM London Comic Con October 2023. It's been ten years since she published her first graphic novel – but also thirty-five years since she appeared in Doctor Who, as Mags in the Sylvester McCoy story The Greatest Show In The Galaxy. She also returned to Doctor Who in 2007's Voyage of the Damned as the voice of Queen Elizabeth II, and reprised her role as Mags as a companion of the Seventh Doctor in Big Finish audio dramas. A werewolf from the planet Vulpana, Mags was taken from her home by the explorer Captain Cook to serve as his companion, freed by Ace and the Doctor, and took over the running of the Psychic Circus with Kingpin.

She's taking on both strings to her bow, with a series of Doctor Who portraits of a variety of Doctors in time for the 65th Anniversary, so expect to see them at the London Film And Comic Con next month. Which, of course, will all have to fit in with working on a new graphic novel, to follow her graphic autobiography, Life Drawing: A Life Under Lights, which itself was adapted into the cabaret show A Life Under Lights which played at Crazy Coqs in London. And also working in pantomime, playing the villain Demon Vanity in the new Mother Goose in the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, starring Tweedy The Clown as Mother Goose, to follow up hr role in Goldilocks at Richmond Theatre last year.

It's going to be a very busy couple of months of Jessica Martin. Maybe she can squeeze in a new novel, a shadow puppet play and an operetta or three? no rest for the wicked, especially when she is Demon Vanity.

