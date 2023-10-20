Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Jill And The Killers, rick and morty, scott pilgrim

Jill And The Killers #1 Launch in Oni Press January 2024 Full Solicits

As Oni Press promised, they are launching five new creator-owned series, and in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations, Jill And The Killers #1, a razor-sharp teenage thriller from Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (Mary Shelley Monster Hunter) and Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade). As well as new Rick And Morty comics from David Brockton McKinney, Jarrett Williams and Fred Stresing. And an OG black and white slipcase edition of Scott Pilgrim.

JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 CVR A ANWAR

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV231583

NOV231584 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 CVR B SAUVAGE

NOV231585 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 CVR C SAMPSON

NOV231586 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LOWENTHAL

NOV231587 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 CVR E 20 COPY INCV FULL ART ANWAR

NOV231588 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV B&W SAUVAGE

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Sanya Anwar

A DOUBLE-SIZED AND DANGEROUS 48-PAGE DEBUT! Rising stars Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (Mary Shelley Monster Hunter) and Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade, Doctor Who) present a new kind of game where even murder is much more than it seems . . . Returning to school after the unsolved disappearance of her mother, teenager Jill Estrada can't wait for things to return to normal . . . even as her friends become compulsively obsessed with Box Killers, a true-crime subscription game where each month's "unsolved case" is custom-tailored to the life of its player. There's only one catch: Jill's game seems to be all too real . . . and when her clues begin to connect to a series of disappearances in her town, Jill and her friends must uncover the truth behind these mysterious crimes before one of their own becomes the next victim.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

RICK & MORTY MAXIMUM CRESCENDO #1 CVR A WILLIAMS (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV231600

NOV231602 – RICK & MORTY MAXIMUM CRESCENDO #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BLAKE (

(W) David Brockton McKinney (CA) Andrew Dalhouse (A / CA) Jarrett Williams

It's a cross-country Cannonball Run as Rick and Morty attempt to stay one step ahead of Concerto and Chickenskin Dogskull! Will we find out why Concerto blames Rick for the death of his dear friend and Chickenskin's faithful owner, Colonel Circusmeat? Let's dig him up and find out! Tune in for 40 operatic pages of omniversal theatrics from acclaimed creator Brockton McKinney (Savage Squad) and fan-favorite artist Jarrett Williams (Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart)!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

RICK & MORTY MAXIMUM CRESCENDO CVR B LLOYD (MR)

RICK AND MORTY MEESEEKS PI #3 CVR A STRESING & CASEY (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV231597

NOV231598 – RICK AND MORTY MEESEEKS PI #3 CVR B ELLERBY (MR)

NOV231599 – RICK AND MORTY MEESEEKS PI #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GUGLIELMINI

(W) Fred Stresing (CA) Meg Casey (A / CA) Fred Stresing

Bruised and battered, Detective Meeseeks must fight his way through a devil's den to save Jerry!

After narrowly escaping a hit, Detective Meeseeks and Jerry are thrown from a deadly crash and knocked unconscious. When Jerry awakes, he is in the belly of the beast: the Interdimensional Cable Consortium. Even more surprising? There's a smug-looking Business Rick eulogizing him!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SCOTT PILGRIM PRECIOUS LITTLE SLIPCASE COLLECTION

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV231606

(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A / CA) Bryan Lee O'Malley

Celebrate SCOTT PILGRIM'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY with the original story that inspired the beloved movie and the new Netflix Anime!

When Scott Pilgrim meets Ramona Flowers, sparks fly. Discover the graphic novel series that captured the imagination of fans around the world. Collecting all six black-and-white digest-sized volumes in one gorgeous slipcase with an exclusive poster, this is the classic Scott Pilgrim experience.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

INVASIVE #2 CVR A HERVAS (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV231589

NOV231590 – INVASIVE #2 CVR B LEVEL (MR)

NOV231591 – INVASIVE #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHERRON (MR)

NOV231592 – INVASIVE #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV B&W LEVEL (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jesus Herv?s

From horror masters Cullen Bunn (Basilisk) and Jes s Hervás (The Empty Man), the new year is here . . . but 2024's most devastating experiment in terror is just getting started!

Dr. Carrie Reynolds and detective Vic Hudgens cut closer to the heart of the mystery behind the "murder surgeons" and the gruesome surgical attacks plaguing their city. While meeting the newest victim, they come face to face with the deranged society of killers stalking their trail . . . and learn just how far Carrie will go to the find the people who hurt her daughter.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #3 CVR A LESNIEWSKI & STEWART

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV231593

NOV231594 – FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #3 CVR B SPEER

NOV231595 – FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SPEER FULL ART

NOV231596 – FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #3 CVR D 20 COPY INCV B&W LESNIEWSKI

(W) Matt Lesniewski (CA) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Matt Lesniewski

Faceless gets his face-but at what cost? Eisner Award nominee Matt Lewsniewski's visionary magnum opus delivers another hyper-detailed installment that must be seen to be believed!

While our hero lies on a dingy operating table, the rest of his makeshift Family battles for their lives and Carp's liberation from her past. Tales of cult indoctrination are told and introductions are made. A fine dinner is had. The mystery of the details of Faceless's . . . well, face, grows deeper every issue!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

XINO TP

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN238064

(W) Phil Hester, David Lapham, Maria Lapham, Melissa Flores, Dan McDaid, Andrew Carl, Chris Condon, David Hahn, Justin Jordan, Jordan Thomas, Hagai Palevsky, Alissa M. Sallah, Francois Vigneault, Connor Willumsen, Alex Segura (A) Phil Hester, David Lapham, Zander Cannon, Nick Cagnetti, Sophie Franz, David Hahn, Daniel Irizarri, Shaky Kane, Molly Mendoza, Dan McDaid, Alissa M. Sallah, Artyom Trakhanov, Carson Thorn, Connor Willumsen (CA) Matt Lesniewski

Because the future is getting weirder everyday, we give you XINO-an intraocular lozenge of subversive, surrealist science fiction to cure your awful awareness of it all. Try not to worry-the insertion process will be guided by the megawatt brilliance of comics' brightest talents as they slowly tune your hopes, dreams, desires, paranoia, alienation, anxiety, and adrenaline to produce the desired results.

Join Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Daniel Irizarri (Judge Dredd) as they surgically activate the hidden dimensions of the human senses; cult phenoms Christopher Condon (That Texas Blood) and Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade) debut the world's first intravenous video game system; underground radicals Jordan Thomas (Weird Work) and Shaky Kane (Bulletproof Coffin) surveil the suburbs for signs of covert infiltration; plus much, more from a startling cast of megawatt talents, includingPhil Hester (Gotham City: Year One), David Lapham (Stray Bullets) and Maria Lapham force our collective psyche into unrecognizable new dimensions; award-winning and bestselling author Alex Segura (Secret Identity) and Zander Cannon (Kaijumax) embark on an intergalactic journey of revenge; François Vigneault (Titan) and Artyom Trakhanov (First Knife) deliver bleeding-edge technology to Paleolithic man; and Dan McDaid (DEGA) takes weaponized incompetence to the next level. All that and much much more in this dazzling deconstruction of our past, present, and future!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SPONTANEOUS GN

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN238061

(W) Joe Harris (A / CA) Brett Weldele

From acclaimed writer and filmmaker Joe Harris (Ghost Projekt, The X-Files) and acclaimed illustrator Brett Weldele (The Surrogates, Southland Tales) comes a slow-burn horror thriller of obsession, belief, and restitution.

Phenomenon, conspiracy, or delusion? "Kelvin" Melvin Reyes was only three years old when Spontaneous Human Combustion took his father from him. He's since devoted his life to exploring the mystery behind the phenomenon, searching for a pattern and predictors that he might save others from that same fiery fate. But the closer he gets to his goal, the further things lead down a well of secrets, horrors, and terrible truths. Is SHC real? And if so, can it be stopped?

What follows is a supernatural trip down a suburban rabbit hole as Melvin's quest to honor his father's memory unlocks the mysteries of his town's dark past and his own family secrets.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BROBOTS COMPLETE COLLECTION GN

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN238056

(W) J. Torres (A / CA) Sean K. Dove

They're BROTHERS. They're ROBOTS. They're BROBOTS!

When BIG problems come to Brotown, Joukei, Kouro, and Panchi team up to save the day! From a kaiju kerfuffle, some mecha malarkey, and lots of shoujo shenanigans, these bro-fessionals can take on any challenge.

From award-winning author J. Torres (Teen Titans Go, Lola: A Ghost Story) and illustrator Sean Dove (Fried Rice) comes the timeless action-packed adventure about the power of teamwork and enduring friendship! Now collected in one big book with new bonus content, get with the bro-gram and read all three Brobots stories!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

