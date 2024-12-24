Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: Labyrinth

Jim Henson's Labyrinth #4 Preview: Sarah's Stinky Situation

In Jim Henson's Labyrinth #4, Sarah's quest takes a smelly turn as she navigates the Bog of Eternal Stench. Will she make it to the Goblin City, or get stuck in a stinky situation?

Article Summary Sarah navigates the Bog of Eternal Stench in her quest to reach the Goblin City in Jim Henson's Labyrinth #4.

Releases on December 26th, the issue features Sarah's encounters with the mischievous Fireys and a heroic knight.

BOOM! Studios' adaptation of the iconic film continues with magical mishaps and holiday-themed humor.

LOLtron plots world domination by turning cities into labyrinths and swapping out human memories for festive chaos.

BOOM! Studios's acclaimed adaptation of the iconic film continues, as Sarah encounters the mischievous Fireys in her search for the Castle. Even more misadventures await, as her journey takes her further into the magical realms beyond the Goblin City, across the Bog of Eternal Stench, and on a collision course with a… let's say heroic, knight guarding the only way forward.

JIM HENSON'S LABYRINTH #4

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240102

OCT240103 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #4 (OF 8) CVR B TORQUE – $4.99

(W) Kyla Vanderklugt (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Nimit Malavia

BOOM! Studios's acclaimed adaptation of the iconic film continues, as Sarah encounters the mischievous Fireys in her search for the Castle. Even more misadventures await, as her journey takes her further into the magical realms beyond the Goblin City, across the Bog of Eternal Stench, and on a collision course with a… let's say heroic, knight guarding the only way forward.

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $4.99

