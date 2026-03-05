Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: brian bendis, jms, mike richardson

JMS, Bendis, Berger, Mignola, Stradley, Talk Mike Richardson's Firing

J Michael Straczynski, Brian Bendis, Karen Berger, Mike Mignola, Randy Stradley and more on Mike Richardson being fired from Dark Horse

Article Summary Comics industry leaders react to Mike Richardson's firing from Dark Horse Comics after 40 years as founder.

Creators like Mike Mignola, J. Michael Straczynski, and Karen Berger highlight Richardson's key influence.

Many praise Richardson for championing creator rights and independent publishing at Dark Horse Comics.

Richardson's exit marks the end of an era, leaving creators and fans uncertain about Dark Horse's future.

Yesterday, the news got out that publisher and CEO Mike Richardson was gone from Dark Horse Comics, the company he founded forty years ago, on its birthday. We used the word "fired". Not everyone else did. But it was the one being repeated to us by sources. Here are a few public comments made by comic book professionals. Expect lots of others to be made privately.

Mike Mignola, Hellboy creator, wrote "Sad news– Dark Horse WAS Mike Richardson. As a young comics guy I knew that Dark Horse was where the good guys went if they wanted to do creator-owned comics. It was the only home I ever considered for Hellboy–Not that I actually believe Mike would WANT Hellboy–An uncommercial artist (Me) and a very uncommercial character with a silly name and a tail (Hellboy)–But he trusted me and actually agreed to publish without really even knowing what it was all about. For whatever reason he trusted me and for 30 years he left me alone to do what I do the way I wanted to do it. I don't believe I would have gotten that treatment anywhere else. I know he will go on to do other things. That's who he is. For me–As far as I know Dark Horse is still home to Hellboy and my new "Lands Unknown" books. My hope is that things will continue as they have as far as publishing goes. Time will tell."

Former Dark Horse executive Diana Shutz said "I. Can't. Even."

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski posts in response, "At 6'9" Mike Richardson is the only person I know of in comics who stands taller than me. At 40 years in the business he *still* stands taller than most as a man who always keeps his word…and for *sure* is light years taller than the guys who pulled off this stunt."

Comics writer Jackson Lanzing says, "Mike Richardson is a titan of comics. I first met him when Collin and I working on a BPRD TV series – he acted as the story's protector and enthusiast in equal measure. His company, Dark Horse, is what made me a comics reader. I'll forever be grateful for the stories he fostered."

Shi creator Billy Tucci said, "Mike Richardson founded one of the best and most successful comic book publishing houses in history. Dark Horse Comics has championed independent creators for 40 years. He is a shining ambassador to the industry and his presence at DH will be missed. Thank you, Mike for your fairness and generosity. May fair winds carry to you to continued and even greater success."

Writer/artist/publisher ‪Eric Powell‬ ‪wrote, "Mike Richardson obviously had a major effect on my career. Thanks for bringing us Dark Horse Comics and believing in The Goon."

Karen Berger, founder of DC Vertigo and Berger Books at Dark Horse, wrote, "So sorry that Mike Richardson is no longer at Dark Horse, the company he founded 40 years ago. He was a visionary, championing creator ideas and creator rights. What a legacy! He was a pleasure to work with and showed great support for Berger Books. Thanks for everything, Mike!"

Elfquest creator Wendy Pini writes, "WTF!?!?! We've known Mike forever. He's been our publisher for over 12 years! It's been a benign and very successful relationship. We are devastated."

Scott Dunbier of Act 4 writes, "Years ago, I wanted to do a Joe Kubert Tarzan Artist's Edition. I reached out to the ERB people and spoke to Jim Sullos, the president of the company. Jim, being a very fair man, told me that Dark Horse had the rights to publish Tarzan comics. I argued that it was a different category, an oversized art book. Jim had none of it, he said he needed to talk to Mike Richardson to see if he would give his blessing. I thought, oh well, it would have been nice. Two days later I heard from Jim. He said Mike said no problem, he was looking forward to the book. I was very surprised and grateful, and let Mike know when I saw him several months later at Wonder-Con. Mike cared more about a good book happening than whether or not he put it out. On another note, Mike and I discussed Act 4 going to Dark Horse for a time. And while I settled on Skybound, Mike made an extremely fair and competitive offer. I thank him for publishing some of my favorite comics ever, and doing comics he believed in. Good luck, Mike."

Writer Tony Puryear wrote, "I was lucky, extremely lucky, along with my co-creator, Erika Alexander, to have been discovered and nurtured and published by Mike Richardson with our creator-owned Concrete Park graphic novel series. We had never so much as written a line or drawn a panel before in the world of comics, certainly not for the big two. But he saw our work and when we met he said one simple thing: "I believe in your talent and I'd like to publish this." He was as good as his word, and his word was a lock. We had a fantastic experience with Mike and his entire Dark Horse team, from the folks who ran their booth at cons to their production people and particularly with our great editor Philip Simon. I say all this to say we believe we could not have had a better publishing experience anywhere. Mike is one of a kind and a man who truly loves the medium. We admire him tremendously and wish him and his family well in the future."

Former Dark Horse exec and one of their earliest employees Randy Stradley wrote "The news about Mike Richarson being "let go" from Dark Horse is, well, a shocker. It's difficult — if not impossible — to imagine a Dark Horse Comics without him. From our first distributors' convention where we were derided by other publishers (none of whom are still in business) for expressing our desire to publish the kinds of comics we ourselves wanted to read, to the year he allowed our new Marketing Director carte blanche to design our booth at the San Diego ComiCon (some of you will recall the huge, featureless, comic-less blue monolith), Mike took every setback in stride, always ready to prove himself or fix what had gone wrong. He could get depressed (momentarily) when others were unable to grasp his vision, but he always came back with a never say die attitude. Which is not to say that I agreed with him on every project he wanted to do (there was a time when I was given the nickname of "Vice President of Not-Publishing"), but Mike's instincts were more often than not proven correct. From the day we started, with our dedication to creators' rights up until the day I finally had to admit that I was ready to be put out to pasture, wotking with Mike was the greatest honor of my life. Now, if I were him, I'd take being "let go" as an opportunity to finally retire, but I doubt that will happen. I'm sure we'll hear more from Mike in the future."

‪Zack Davisson‬ writes, "In all the Dark Horse articles running now since the news of Mike Richardson, I find it interesting that they all mention Hellboy, The Mask, Umbrella Academy… Yet often fail to highlight the single best-selling property Dark Horse ever had. Berserk." We did, Zack, as well as pointing out that Dark Horse was a true manga publishing pioneer in the USA.

Brian Bendis, who took his Jinxworld line to Dark Horse, writes, "Mike Richardson! I have known this man for so many years. He gave us such a happy healthy home at darkhorse. #jinxworld is actually entering its fifth year as a partner with Dark Horse. We have so many cool things going on together in and outside of comics. More news on THAT coming very soon."

Derf Backderf writes, "Wow. One of the most important comics people of the last decades of the 20th century. He blew the lid off creator rights, nurtured massive hits like Hellboy and Sin City and pumped out more quality titles than I can count. Ugh."

Pat Brosseau‬ writes, "I'm a bit sad to see Mike Richardson being ousted from his role at Dark Horse. I worked with him on a few books and was always grateful he let a young kid like me do the lettering for one of his creations, The Mask, which was so much fun to work on.

Journalist Patrick A. Reed‬ ‪wrote "People are understandably upset at Mike Richardson being booted by Dark Horse's new owners, but most don't seem to recognize that he's the one who sold them the company. (I'm not saying I'm happy about how it's playing out, but he's not a victim; he's a businessman, and he cashed out a while ago.)"

Journalist Dean Simons writes, "For me, the original material and the translations of international material at Dark Horse (manga and bande dessinée mainly) are why I check out their stuff. The press release read like something for shareholders. Mike Richardson made quite a publisher but sounds like he got shoved out the door." He did, Dean, he did.

Comics publisher Shane Chebsey writes, "So Mike Richardson, the man who created Dark Horse Comics and is responsible for some of my favourite series ever, has been fired from the company by its new owners. This makes me very sad. I admire Mike a lot and what he did with Dark Horse really inspired me as a publisher. I'm not sure I want to buy their comics anymore. Then again I don't want to give up Hellboy either. The dilemma is real Reading between the lines in their statement, it doesn't sound like the new owners will be putting comics first in their priorities anyway. I was concerned about this when the company was first sold a while ago and was therefore, no longer an indie. However things transpire, this is the end of an era for sure. I wish Mike all the best, and really hope he turns his considerable skills and creative vision to something fulfilling and successful."

But it took Mike Sterling to remind us, "Finally, Mike Richardson now has the time to script more issues of WACKY SQUIRREL." I mean, there is that…

