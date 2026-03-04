Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Embracer, mike richardson

Mike Richardson Fired From Dark Horse After Founding It 40 Years Ago

Mike Richardson Fired From Dark Horse Comics, After Founding The Publisher 40 Years Ago... what's next? For them and for him?

Article Summary Mike Richardson, founder of Dark Horse Comics, has been fired by new owners Embracer after 40 years at the helm.

Jay Komas, with experience from Middle-earth Enterprises and gaming giants, steps in as interim CEO of Dark Horse.

Industry sources confirm this move reflects a shift to focus on multimedia IP and product-driven strategies.

Richardson’s departure marks the end of an era defined by creator-owned titles and acclaimed comic adaptations.

Mike Richardson, the founder and CEO of comic book publisher Dark Horse Comics, has been fired from the company by its new owners on its fortieth birthday. Richardson has been replaced by interim CEO Jay Komas, previously the general manager and head of franchise development for Middle-earth Enterprises, a part of the Swedish company Embracer that owns and operates Dark Horse. According to a press statement from Dark Horse vice president of product development and sales, Randy Lahrman, anyway. Let's fisk it a little, shall we? And throw in a few extras from my own sources on this matter.

"As part of our long-term vision to better align Dark Horse within a more connected and forward-looking group structure, we are implementing changes to modernize the business and strengthen collaboration across publishing, games, film, merchandise, and other key areas. Our goal is simple: to ensure Dark Horse is positioned for sustained success while continuing to serve creators, partners, and fans at the highest level."

All very fancy language, but as the headline says, according to my sources, Mike Richardson was fired.

"With this in mind, Jay Komas has stepped into the role of Interim CEO at Dark Horse. Jay brings extensive experience with global intellectual properties across games, film, and consumer products. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles at Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, and LucasArts, where he worked with some of the most recognized entertainment brands in the world. His background in managing and expanding IP across multiple categories will be instrumental as we build on Dark Horse's legacy and strengthen its position in an increasingly connected entertainment landscape."

So… fewer creator-owned comic books then?

"Please be assured that Dark Horse remains fully committed to working closely with you and to creating the very best products and experiences for fans worldwide. Our partnerships are central to everything we do, and this transition is designed to enhance collaboration, unlock new opportunities, and support long- term growth together."

Products and experiences. Products and experiences. I quite liked stories, maybe try one or two of those along the way?

"In closing, it is important to recognize Mike Richardson's extraordinary contribution to Dark Horse and the broader comics and entertainment industry. Without his dedication, vision and creative leadership, Dark Horse would not be the company it is today. His impact on creators, stories and fans over the decades has been profound, and we are deeply grateful for the foundation he built."

Just someone up above is not that grateful, clearly.

"We look forward to continuing our work together and to sharing more about our plans in the coming months."

And another one bites the dust. A few years ago, I met Mike Richardson in line at the Ralph's grocery store during San Diego Comic-Con. He was hard to miss. I pitched him a comic book I'd been working on with an artist; he bought it there and then on a handshake deal, to run in his anthology, Dark Horse Presents, the magazine that started the publisher off in the first place. He owned Dark Horse entirely, and never let anyone forget it, even though there were always rumours he was going to sell it. Eventually, he did. And here we are.

Mike Richardson, now 75, launched the comic book publisher out of his small comic book chain Things From Another World, in Portland, Oregon. His presence there is the reason that Portland became such a comic book city, as comic book companies and careers orbited Dark Horse, outside of New York or Los Angeles. With a focus on creator-owned titles and revamping underappreciated licenses, he published everything from Hellboy, Sin City, The Umbrella Academy, and Black Hammer and Groo, to Star Wars, Aliens, Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as being a manga pioneer, publishing the likes of Beserk, and was very adept at turning comics most people had never heard of into movies, such as The Mask, Timecop, Hellboy, Sin City, RIPD, Dr Giggles and many more. He wrote a bunch of comic books, too; after all, he was the publisher. Who was going to say no?

In 2018, Vanguard Visionary acquired a sizeable stake in Dark Horse Comics, then in 2022, Swedish gaming conglomerate Embracer Group bought the publisher entirely, from Mike Richardson and investors, though he remained as CEO.

The transition is described as seamless, with business continuing as usual and no immediate changes to operations. However, industry observers note potential for further restructuring, given Embracer's history of cost-cutting and Dark Horse's recent internal adjustments. Just weeks prior, at the ComicsPRO retailer meeting, Dark Horse announced new partnerships with Abstract Studios and 3 Worlds/3 Moons, along with retailer incentive programs, signalling an ongoing commitment to growth. It looks like this has all happened rather quickly.

Mike Richardson's departure closes a chapter defined by risk-taking and creator support in an industry dominated by giants like Marvel and DC. As Dark Horse enters this new phase under Embracer's umbrella, the focus shifts to leveraging its IP in a multimedia world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!