JMS Wrote Thor In 2007 After Mark Millar And Neil Gaiman Dropped Out

J Michael Straczynski only wrote Thor for Marvel Comics in 2007 after both Mark Millar and Neil Gaiman had dropped out.

Article Summary Thor comics went on hiatus after Ragnarok, with no new issues for three years until 2007's relaunch.

Neil Gaiman and Mark Millar were both considered to write Thor before J. Michael Straczynski took over.

JMS’s Thor run, with Olivier Coipel, proved a huge sales hit and led to his involvement with the Thor film.

Alternate histories: Imagine Thor by Gaiman or Millar, bringing Sandman or Kick-Ass vibes to Asgard.

Once upon a time, the monthly Thor comic book went on hiatus. Thor volume two ended with a tie-in to the Avengers Disassembled, as Thor #80–85 followed the events of Ragnarök, as Asgard is destroyed. And that was it. For three years, there was no Thor comic book coming out from Marvel. Then in 2007, we got a third volume of Thor written by J. Michael Straczynski and drawn by Olivier Coipel, which rebirthed a new Asgard on Earth, and was a massive sales hit for the publisher. Straczynski would then leave when the Siege event started to take over the storylines, but his work on the comic gave him the in to write the screenplay for the first Thor movie in 2011 directed by Kenneth Branagh.

But in that gap, it seems that Straczynski wasn't the only author being offered the job, even though Marvel elected to wait for JMS. In his Substack newsletter this weekend, Marvel Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Tom Brevoort recalled what went down.

"Initially, Neil Gaiman had an interest in taking over THOR, but other commitments caused him to step away from it (though he repurposed some of the ideas that he and Joe Quesada had spoken about into his ETERNALS project a few years later.) After that, there was a time when it looked as though Mark Millar was going to take it on, but that was no more than a passing fancy as it turned out. So yes, this is why THOR remained in limbo until JMS and Olivier Coipel were in a position to bring it back a bit later on."

Thor by Neil Gaiman or Mark Millar? These are sliding doors moments that might have led to a very different Thor comic, and also maybe the 2011 movie reading more like Sandman, American Gods, Kick-Ass or Kingsmen.

