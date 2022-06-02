Matt Parkinson Quits Dark Horse For Image, And Everyone Gets To Be VP

JobWatch: Matt Parkinson has been Vice President Of Marketing at Dark Horse Comics for over the last seventeen years, joining in 2005. He has now jumped ship to Image Comics as their new VP of Sales & Publishing Planning. He will oversee Image's Sales Department and will report directly to Eric Stephenson, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer. Matt Parkinson replaced Jeff Boison who stepped done from Director of Sales and Publishing Planning after certain Bored Ape NFT issues. Reporting to Parkinson are: Chloe Ramos as Book Market & Library Sales Manager and Alex Cox as Director of Direct Market Sales. Jon Schlaffman, Specialty Sales Coordinator, will now report directly to Cox.

"I'm deeply honored to be joining the team at Image Comics," said Parkinson. "For thirty years, the company has been on the forefront of creativity and innovation, publishing some of the most incredible stories by the most talented creators in the industry. I look forward to expanding Image's already strong readership and building new partnerships as we move into the next thirty years of the company's amazing journey!"

Lorelei Bunjes, formerly the Director of Digital Services at Image, is being promoted up to VP of Digital Strategy.

Dirk Wood, formerly the Director of International Sales & Licensing, will be VP of International Sales & Licensing.

Heather Doornink, formerly the Production Director, is being promoted to VP of Production.

Nicole Lapalme, formerly the Controller, is being promoted to VP of Finance.

, formerly the Controller, is being promoted to VP of Finance. Kat Salazar, formerly the Director of PR & Marketing, is being promoted up to VP of PR & Marketing.

JobWatch:That's six new Vice Presidents for Image Comics now.

Stephenson added: "Over the years, we've been fortunate to work with some spectacularly talented people, all of whom have contributed to Image's success in different ways, and it's a pleasure to add Matt to that list. Myself and the rest of our amazing team are looking forward to working with him on growing our sales during what has already proven to be a fantastic year for Image Comics. We're also excited to give some additional recognition to several members of our executive level staff. In terms of production, accounting, and our marketing, Heather, Nicole, and Kat have each had a hugely transformative effect on our operations. Lorelei and Dirk are relatively new hires, but both have similarly impressed us with their level of insight, energy, and commitment, and it's already difficult to imagine how we ever got along without them."

JobWatch: Elsewhere, former Bleeding Cool contributor David Dissanayake has announced that he has a new position at Vault Comics, also a Vice President, being promoted from Director of Publicity & Direct Market Sales which he has been for the last five years, to Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

JobWatch: While Jamal Igle has announced that he is joining the staff of the School of Visual Arts in the autumn. No work if they are making him a Vice President too.