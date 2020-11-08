Celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris On Savage Dragon #253 New Printing

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris elected the next President and Vice-President of the United States Of America, taking both the popular vote and the electoral college, Image Comics founder and CFO Erik Larsen announced a new printing for his comic book Savage Dragon #253, with an updated version of the cover that featured Biden and Harris, celebrating their achievement. As I publish this, Joe Biden is making his acceptance speech.

This is, for comparison, what the first printing cover looked like, when Malcolm Dragon (and Erik Larsen) were just endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"This is an important election. They always say that but with America literally on fire and an ineptly handled pandemic it feels especially so," said Larsen on his decision to endorse Joe Biden in this fashion. "Twelve years ago Savage Dragon endorsed Barack Obama and history was made. Savage Dragon #137 was the first comic book to feature the then-candidate Obama on its cover and it became a global sensation. It's time to take a stance once more and help make the country, and the world, a better place!" Larsen has previously done covers featuring cameos of politicians, his cover endorsing Barack Obama sold out and went back to press four times.

It's also notable that after Trump was elected President, Dragon, his wife and their kids moved to Canada, as a result of a ban on aliens. Savage Dragon is one of longest-running superhero comics and unlike rivals, is taking place in real time. The original Savage Dragon died and the series currently stars his son, Malcolm Dragon. Savage Dragon has had a long tradition of president and candidate covers dating back to George W. Bush, and covers featuring past presidents have become collectible items, and this Joe Biden one may well go the same way. While Savage Dragon #252, the "Sunday Funnies" special is getting a third printing as well.

The first Joe Biden cover of Savage Dragon #253 is currently selling copies for $18 on eBay. Will it take a leap?