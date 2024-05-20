Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, joe casey, johnny quest

Joe Casey & Sebastián Piriz' Jonny Quest #1 Comic Launches in August

Joe Casey and Sebastián Piriz's Jonny Quest #0 saw 80,000 copies ordered by comic book stores from Dynamite Entertainment for Free Comic Book Day, but here is where you start paying for it, in cash. Jonny Quest #1 is published in August.

Climb aboard the Sea Quest and get ready to embark on a journey like no other. Legendary boy explorer Jonny Quest is back in action, and joined by the whole beloved cast originally created for the Hanna-Barbera animation line by comic book legend Doug Wildey. Jonny's father, Dr. Benton Quest, is a genius scientist often leading the way. "Race" Bannon is a special agent tasked with protecting Jonny and teaching him a range of skills. Hadji is the orphaned adopted son of Dr. Quest, and Jonny's brother. Last, but certainly not least, Jonny's dog Bandit is always along for the ride.

This batch of characters are all back in four color pages, and they'll be joined by even more unexpected faces as writer Joe Casey hews close to the original spirit of the series, while using a modern storytelling approach in his signature style. This comic series picks up where the original animated series left off in 1964, but fans will be surprised as things quickly take a turn for the uncanny! Now Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products kick off a new era for the franchise! "The hope is that we're maintaining the bouncy spirit of the original TV show," said Casey. "From one episode to the next, Jonny Quest always had a particular dramatic rhythm that was completely unique. We want our book to have that same kind of vibe. Plus, the fact that Benton and Jonny are father and son automatically makes this a generational story. We're taking that angle and really running with it, taking that specific generational aspect to the extreme in ways that, we think, deepen the characters and give them the proper amount of gravitas that we demand from our beloved genre fiction."

