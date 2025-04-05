Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, super friends

Evil Joins the Super Friends with McFarlane Toys New Lex Luthor

Step back in time as the Super Friends are back as McFarlane Toys unveiled their latest set of DC Retro action figures

McFarlane Toys still have some DC Comics surprises up their sleeve before their collectibles contract ends in mid-2026. It looks sleek. A new set of DC Retro figures are on the way, including the debut of Super Friends in all their animated glory. Wave 1 has been revealed, which will consist of Batman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and the leader of the Legion of Doom, Lex Luthor. Luthor was one of the most prominent villains in Super Friends and was voiced by Stanley Jones. Luthor's version in the series wore a distinctive purple jumpsuit and used his scientific genius to create high-tech gadgets, including robots and weapons, to defeat his rival Superman and the Justice League.

The Hall of Doom awaits as Lex Luthor joins this new DC Retro line with an impressive release capturing his look right from Super Friends. These figures stand 6" tall, feature 12 points of articulation, and a new Super Friend card back has been created for them. McFarlane has given Lex a radio and Crystalizer Ray accessory along with a $19.99 price tag. Pre-orders for this new wave of Super Friends figures are already live on McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers with an April 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys – Lex Luthor (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"He's the most intelligent man on Earth. But Lex Luthor has only ever used his brilliant mind for selfish gain and to further his own bitter vendetta against those he feels have done him wrong. A notorious sociopath and xenophobe in almost every one of his incarnations – be it scientist, businessman or even the President of the United States – Luthor always uses his power and influence not to help mankind, but to attempt to destroy the one man on the planet who makes him feel insignificant: Superman."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Accessories include LEGION OF DOOM radio and Crystalizer Ray.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

