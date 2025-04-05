Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Steel Seed, Storm in a Teacup

Steel Seed Has Pushed Its Release Back To Late April

After being teased for a release next week, the developers behind Steel Seed have announced the launch date has been pushed back

Article Summary Steel Seed's release moves to April 22 as developers fine-tune for high-quality gameplay.

Experience a dark, sci-fi world with Zoe and drone companion Koby on a survival quest.

Blend stealth, parkour, and combat; upgrade abilities to suit your playstyle.

Explore themes of humanity and trust in a narrative crafted by BAFTA-winner Martin Korda.

Indie game developer Storm in a Teacup and publisher ESDigital Games have pushed back the release date for Steel Seed. The team announced this week that it will miss its April 10 release date, and will now be coming out on April 22. No reason as given for the push, but we assume its probably tied to making final checks on the game or giving it a last-minute update. For now, enjoy the extended gameplay video above.

Steel Seed

Steel Seed is a stealth action-adventure game set in a dark, sci-fi world where humanity hangs on the brink of extinction. Join protagonist Zoe and her flying drone companion Koby as they investigate the depths of a hostile underground facility in search of answers and the key to the survival of mankind.

A Deadly, Post-Cataclysmic World: From towering industrial landscapes to eerie biodomes, the world of Steel Seed is as haunting as it is immersive. Explore a hand-crafted world and narrative that challenge the very definition of humanity.

From towering industrial landscapes to eerie biodomes, the world of Steel Seed is as haunting as it is immersive. Explore a hand-crafted world and narrative that challenge the very definition of humanity. A Companion Like No Other: Zoe isn't alone — her only ally is Koby, a prototype drone that becomes more than just a tool, but a crucial partner, offering guidance and helping to solve puzzles together. Koby is Zoe's emotional anchor in an otherwise desolate world, creating a formidable duo in the face of any challenge.

Zoe isn't alone — her only ally is Koby, a prototype drone that becomes more than just a tool, but a crucial partner, offering guidance and helping to solve puzzles together. Koby is Zoe's emotional anchor in an otherwise desolate world, creating a formidable duo in the face of any challenge. Stealth, Parkour, & Dynamic Combat: Adapt your playstyle with a unique blend of stealth-action gameplay. Stealth & Strategy – Use shadows, distractions, and the environment to evade or take down enemies. Dynamic Combat – Face off against various enemy types and challenging bosses, each with unique abilities. Upgradeable Abilities – Customize Zoe's playstyle with three distinct skill trees featuring 40 different upgrades.

Adapt your playstyle with a unique blend of stealth-action gameplay. A Thought-Provoking Sci-Fi Adventure: Steel Seed isn't just about survival — it's about exploring the fine line between human and machine, trust and control, resilience and despair. With a story revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda, the game delivers a deep and compelling narrative experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!