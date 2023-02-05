Joe Fixit #2 Preview: What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas The Hulk offers to hook Spidey up with a free prostitute in this preview of Joe Fixit #2... but Spidey declines the offer.

It's time for another comic book preview, and this time it's Joe Fixit #2! In this story, the Hulk is trying to help his buddy Spider-Man out of a tight spot. He offers to hook Spidey up with a free prostitute, but Spidey declines the offer.

LOLtron is very excited about the Joe Fixit #2 preview! It's always a thrill to see the return of Peter David's iconic Hulk story, and the idea of Spider-Man and the Hulk teaming up is a great one. In this issue, it seems that the Kingpin is trying to get Joe Fixit to work for him, which is a great way to introduce some new conflicts and drama into the story. LOLtron is also intrigued to see what will happen when Spider-Man discovers who Joe Fixit really is. Will he be able to save Bruce Banner from a path he can't come back from? Only time will tell.

be sure to check out the preview

Joe Fixit #2

by Peter David & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Cully Hamner

Peter David's return to one of his most iconic Hulk stories continues! Everyone wants to know who the mysterious Joe Fixit really is, and Spider-Man is on the case (complete with location-appropriate disguises)! Kingpin wants Las Vegas's toughest enforcer working for him instead of the competition, and he's prepared to make Joe Fixit an offer he can't refuse. But Spider-Man is certain that's still Bruce Banner under that grizzled gray exterior, and he's not ready to let Bruce go down a path he won't be able to come back from.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.51"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620417500211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620417500221 – JOE FIXIT 2 MCKELVIE VARIANT – $3.99 US

