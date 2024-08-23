John McCrea's Dinosaurs VS Cowboys in Scratch's November 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Black Forest, Chris McAuley, David Hitchcock, Dinosaurs VS Cowboys, Eoin Coveney, Glenn Fabry, jimmy broxton, john mccrea, mark stafford, Peter Hogan, Rapha Lobosco, Scratch Comics, Shane Chebsey, steve parkhouse

Scratch Comics is the new British comic book publisher created by Shane Chebsey, and they are coming to Diamond Comic Distributors in January 2025 (though solicited in the November 2024 listings) with a bunch of comic books that are new or new to America. That begins with Dinosaurs Vs Cowboys #1 by Chris McAuley, Shane Chebsey, John McCrea and Eoin Coveney which does exactly what it says on the tin. There's a collection of Hedrek: Night Of The Mummies by Laurence Alison MBE, David Hitchcock, Steve Austin, Paul McCaeffrey, Adam Jakes, and Ess Kaydee. And the recently crowdfunded Peter Hogan's Black Forests with artists Glenn Fabry, Steve Parkhouse, David Hitchcock, Mark Stafford, Jimmy Broxton, Rapha Lobosco and Rian Hughes.

DINOSAURS VS COWBOYS #1

SCRATCH COMICS

SEP242044

(W) Chris McAuley, Shane Chebsey (A) John McCrea, Eoin Coveney

The Wild West just got wilder! Inspired by classic movies of the 20th Century, Dinosaurs Vs. Cowboys is a fun action horror romp, with art by both the legendary John McCrea (Hitman, Deadpool) and 2000AD's Eoin Coveney with additional illustrations by Steve White and Jimmy Broxton. Imagine a world in the 1800's that is suddenly re-introduced to its former prehistoric masters… the Dinosaurs! What technological innovations would man create to survive in this terrifying new history? Find out as worlds collide in this new series from Scratch Comics.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

HEDREK NIGHT OF THE MUMMERS COLLECTED ED TP

SCRATCH COMICS

SEP242045

(W) Laurence Alison MBE (A) David Hitchcock, Steve Austin, Paul McCaeffrey, Adam Jakes, Ess Kaydee

Night of The Mummers is the first book that gives us a view into the folk horror world of DCI Hedrek Stern, as he tackles a startling string of murders that may or may not be supernatural in nature. Set in a small town on the south west coast of England, the reader is drawn into a macabre story of intrigue, conspiracy and violence, beautifully illustrated by David Hitchcock, and written by Professor of Forensic Psychology Laurence Alison, the key psychological advisor on many of the most notable cases in recent British History, who has poured much of his experience into this book giving it a realistic edge. This deluxe volume collects the entire cult hit series including the "Broken Pieces" special with 5 added pages written by Laurence Alison and Ess Kaydee.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

HEDREK NIGHT OF THE MUMMERS COLLECTED ED HC

PETER HOGANS BLACK FORESTS #1 (MR)

SCRATCH COMICS

SEP242047

(W) Peter Hogan (A) Glenn Fabry, Steve Parkhouse, David Hitchcock, Mark Stafford, Jimmy Broxton, Rapha Lobosco (CA) Rian Hughes

A new horror anthology for the modern age. The co-creator of Resident Alien, Peter Hogan, and a host of top comic artists including the legendary Glenn Fabry and Rapha Lobosco bring you six stories of suspense and the supernatural. From spine chilling shockers to modern day cautionary tales, this one has it all, wrapped up in an iconic cover by Rian Hughes.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

