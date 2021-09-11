Joker #7 Preview: A Disney Crossover in a DC Comic?

Joker #7 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and you can tell this is a comic that pushes boundaries because the leaders of Peña Duro are looking to partner up with Disney Cruise Lines, a subsidiary of the parent company of rival Marvel Comics. Well, that's the sort of craziness you have to expect from a comic starring a character as edgy as The Joker. Check out a preview below.

JOKER #7

DC Comics

0721DC141

0721DC142 – JOKER #7 CVR B BEN OLIVER VAR – $5.99

0721DC143 – JOKER #7 CVR C SIMONE BIANCHI VAR – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Sweeney Boo (CA) Guillem March

Très bien—the Joker visits Paris! Gordon must get to Joker ahead of the Sampsons, but has the Clown Prince set an ambush for his pursuers? Plus, Barbara fights for her life after her introduction to the new Talon! Punchline backup: The search for Kelly Ness—Punchline's former friend who is also in Blackgate Penitentiary—begins.

In Shops: 9/14/2021

SRP: $5.99