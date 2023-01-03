Joss Whedon's Final Fate Of Firefly Revealed (Spoilers)

The All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale #1, the last issue of the Boom Studios licensed spinoff of the TV series Firefly and movie Serenity, by David M. Booher, Simona Di Gianfelice, Francesco Segal, and Jim Campbell, was published a couple of weeks ago. And it definitely underlined the word "finale".

Just as the movie Serenity killed off two major Firefly characters in Book and Wash (Mr Universe too for that matter) so the Boom Studios comic book series that has been running since 2018 won't close their own doors without doing similar. And remember, this comic series employed Joss Whedon as a story consultant, so that's as probably as official as it gets. And that included Kaylee Frye as the captain of the Serenity in Mal's absence.

The new Boom Studios comic book series has focused on the character of Jayne Cobb and his life story as a child, soldier and mercenary, as well as his family, a brother Mattie Cobb, Jayne's son, Owen Cobb.

The family reunion was a rough one, but in this series finale, it does reflect on how the family reunion has affected Jayne, into acting in a most uncharacteristic fashion.

And taking a walk out into the dark to rescue them both.

Even at the cost of his own life. Thanks to those damn magnets. Honestly, they get everwhere.

And unlike most of the deaths we'v e experience in Firefly and Serenity, at least this is one in which goodbyes could be said.

Heard, and experienced by all, Something denied Wash, and Book and even Mister Universe.

"Take me out to the black, Tell them I ain't comin back. Burn the land and boil the sea, You can't take the sky from me…"

And he's gone. All that is left is for Captain Kaylee reading the euology.

With Owen Cobb joining the crew… after all, he does have the hat.

And they even get something as a permanent marker of the man…

The hat looks even better with a halo. Will Firefly return in comic book form? How much of a finale was that finale? Can Boom Studios really stop the signal? Or has Marvel Comics grabbed the license? We'll keep watching the stars… and the solicitations.

ALL NEW FIREFLY BIG DAMN FINALE #1 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT220386

(W) David M. Booher (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Mona Finden

All-New Firefly comes to a stunning conclusion in this double-sized series finale by writer David Booher (Canto, Joe Hill's Rain) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice! Things come to an explosive conclusion with Requiem, the mercenaries, and the Alliance portals, but as Jayne reckons with his family and the past, a beloved member of the spaceship Serenity will make the ultimate sacrifice.!In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $8.99