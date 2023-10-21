Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, judge dredd, Ken Niemand

Judge Dredd's Iron Teeth in Rebellion/2000AD January 2024 Solicits

Rebellion's 2000AD solicits and solicitations for January 2024, sees a new Judge Dredd story from Ken Niemand and Nick Percival.

Ken Niemand is Gordon Rennie, right? Right? Anyway, Rebellion's 2000AD solicits and solicitations for January 2024, though often getting to the US in March 2024, sees a new Judge Dredd story from Niemand and Nick Percival.

2000 AD PROG PACK (JANUARY 2024 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV231655

(W) Ken Niemand, T.C. Eglington, Cavan Scott (A) Simon Davis, Luke Horsman (A / CA) Nick Percival

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! 2000 AD surges into the new year with a terrifying Judge Dredd thriller, "Iron Teeth," by Ken Niemand and Nick Percival, plus there's folk horror with the start of the third series of Thistlebone by T.C. Eglington and Simon Davis, and environmental carnage in the concluding arc of Enemy Earth by Cavan Scott and Luke Horsman! Plus The Devil's Railroad, Feral & Foe, The Fall of Deadworld, and Helium all wrap up.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #464

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV231656

(W) Garth Ennis, Si Spurrier, Mike Carroll, David Baillie, David Barnett (A) Anthony Williams, Steve Yeowell, Lee Milmore, Keith Burns, Conor Boyle (CA) Luke Horsman

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! A monstrous new Judge Dredd thriller starts this issue, "Ravenous," by Mike Carroll and Anthony Williams, plus there's the debut of Caledonian action series "Harrower Squad" by David Baillie and Steve Yeowell, a complete Tale From the Black Museum by David Barnett and Lee Milmore, the conclusion of both DeMarco, P.I. and Spector, and the next chapters of Johnny Red by Ennis and Burns and Hookjaw by Si Spurrier and Conor Boyle, and interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SRP: 0

MONSTER FUN MONSTROUS MOTOR SPECIAL 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV231657

(W) John Lucas, Alec Worley, Chris Garbutt, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs, Matt Baxter, Ned Hartley, Ramzee, Henry Flint, Stacey Whittle (A) Brett Parson, Karl Dixon, Chris Garbutt, John Lucas, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Matt Baxter, Dan Boultwood, Claude Tc, Henry Flint (CA) Lee Robinson

Monster Fun is accelerating into the new year with a roar! In the Monstrous Motor issue, our favorite boos and ghouls are bringing the laughs at a tremendous pace. Kid Kong proves he's no Lewis Hamilton when he gets behind the steering wheel; Hell's Angel burns rubber as she races around the underworld; a creepy car gets a makeover in Martha's Monster Make-Up; Kory gets to grips with being bonded to an alien bounty hunter in the second episode of Rex Power; and Peaches and Johnny the Golem seek out the "Ghost Dog of Tokyo" in Peaches' Creatures. With other strips, including Witch Vs. Warlock, Space Invaded, Hire A Horror, and Gums, plus quiz pages, the Gruesome Gallery, and a new Global Ghoulie, Monster Fun is starting 2024 in pole position!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 0

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD TOUR OF DUTY TP BOOK 01 (OF 7)

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV231658

(W) John Wagner (A) Patrick Goddard, Nick Dyer, Kev Walker, Rufus Dayglo (A / CA) Colin MacNeil

After Dredd's discovery of a mutant branch of his bloodline during Origins, the lawman has started to take a closer look at Justice Department's treatment of those unfortunates warped by the legacy of the Atomic Wars. Mutants are currently forbidden entry into Mega-City One, and exiled to facilities and townships in the irradiated wasteland, but Dredd believes it's time the law was changed-but is even he prepared for the turmoil he's about to unleash? The stories collected in this volume affect the Dredd strip for years to come, and features work by writer John Wagner and artists Colin MacNeil, Kev Walker, Patrick Goddard, and Rufus Dayglo.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 0

THE CRIMSON SEA WAR PICTURE LIBRARY HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV231665

(W) Donne Avenell, Alf Wallace, Fred Baker (A / CA) Hugo Pratt

The title story of this collection, The Crimson Sea, tells the tale of a younger brother of an officer, both survivors of the sunken HMS Grapnel, who feels he must step out of his brother's shadow with astonishing acts of bravery. There are three other stories in this collection; Pathfinder focuses on an Australian pilot joining the RAF, Up the Marines features tales of Royal Marine Commandos being sent on daring missions behind enemy lines, and in Dark Judgment two rescued POWs are suspected of not being who they claim to be. Each of these four stories is stunningly drawn by the Italian comics maestro Hugo Pratt just a few years before he created Corto Maltese.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACK MAX TP VOL 03

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV231669

(W) Frank Pepper, Ken Mennell (A) Alfonso Font (CA) Tiernen Trevallion

German World War One flying ace Baron Maximilien Von Klorr returns and this time he isn't on his own! Evil scientific genius, Doctor Gratz has formed an unholy alliance with the giant bat-controlling Baron and together the two sinister fiends have formulated a plan to destroy Paris! Featuring the stunning artwork of Alfonso Font, this third instalment marks the final adventures of the original Black Max comic strip run.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 0

RISE AND FALL OF THE TRIGAN EMPIRE TP VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV231670

(W) Michael Butterworth (A) Oliver Frey (A / CA) Don Lawrence

The fifth omnibus collection of the science-fiction classic, The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire, reprints all the stories originally published in Look & Learn from 1975 through to 1977 and contains Don Lawrence's final flawlessly painted Trigan Empire pages. Trigo, his nephew Janno, and the trusted scientist Peric all band together to protect the citizens of the Trigan Empire, from threats both alien and clandestine in these fast-paced yet beautifully painted comic stories which enthralled readers on original publication.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!