Judge Dredd Megazine #450 in Rebellion's October 2022 Solicits

Another all-ages 2000AD, and the 450th Judge Dredd Megazine fill Rebellion/2000AD's November 2022 solicits and solicitations as we also get the collection of Department K by Rory McConville, Dan Cornwell and P. J. Holden.

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #450

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Tom Foster

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman deals with troublemakers in the Cursed Earth in the final part of "Babel"; Judge Death is given a new lease of life courtesy of a heavy metal band in "Death Metal Planet"; Zane Perks starts his dangerous mission in Surfer Book Two; Devlin Waugh continues to mine his past in "Karma Police"; and Psi-Judge Lillian Storm crosses the underworld in "Dead and Gone"; and in the bagged supplement this month we showcase the art of Thor: Love and Thunder storyboard artist Mark Sexton, collecting two Judge Dredd stories by him and Mike Carroll!

2000 AD SEPT 2022 PROG PACK (NOV 2022 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alex Ronald

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Prog 2306 is the fourth and final all-ages special issue of 2022, and sees Cadets Dredd and Rico investigating lawbreaking at the Black Atlantic docks in "Undertow," plus the young G.I.s the Mayflies return, and there's much more! Meanwhile, in Progs 2307-2310, Sov psychic operatives attack Mega-City One in "Buratino Must Die"; young survivor Zoe must journey across a dangerous planet in "Enemy Earth"; the Joy drug spirals out of control in Hershey: "The Cold in the Bones"; a magical A-bomb is about to go off in Hope: "In the Shadows" Reel Two; and the killer twins have their sights set on Noam in Chimpsky's Law: "A Terrifically Disturbing Adventure"!

BRINK TP VOL 05

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Dan Abnett (A) I.N.J. Culbard (CA) I. N. J. Culbard

The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or "Habitats."

Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.

DEPARTMENT K INTERDIMENSIONAL INVESTIGATORS TP VOL 01

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Rory McConville (A / CA) Dan Cornwell, P. J. Holden

Tech Whizz Cadet Afua is the newest intern at Mega-City One's Department K. A team made up of geeks, robots and misfits, their job is to protect our dimension at all costs! For beyond the fabric of reality lies a multitude of multiverses and monsters, determined to reach our world. But when a routine mission goes wrong, Afua and her new team become stranded in a different dimension. If Afua is to survive – let alone pass – this internship, she'll have to find her way home from the furthest corners of the multiverse!

STEEL CLAW TP VOL 02 REIGN OF BRAIN

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Tom Tully (A / CA) Jesus Blasco

One of Britain's most enduring comic book heroes returns in two stories reprinted here for the first time! The second collection of the sci-fi classic, The Steel Claw collects writer Tom Tully's first two stories originally published in the comic Valiant between 1963 and 1964. Featuring the stunning, realistic black and white art of Spanish comics' legend Jesus Blasco!

STRONTIUM DOG THE SON GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant (A) Rob Williams, Laurence Campbell (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

Johnny Alpha is assigned to mentor Kenton Sternhammer, one of the new recruits to the ranks of the Strontium Dogs. Johnny knows that Kenton Sternhammer is his old partner Wulf's offspring and while Kenton understandably wants to follow in his father's footsteps, Johnny is reluctant to allow it, knowing the fate that has befallen many a Strontium Dog, including Wulf, a death which still eats away at Johnny's conscience. This brand-new collection showcases all-time comics legend Carlos Ezquerra's final work on the character he co-created for Starlord in 1978, drawn before his death in 2018.

APOCALYPSE WAR DOSSIER SC NOVEL (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) John Ware

Mega-City One's a powderkeg waiting to blow on its best day. There isn't a moment when tensions aren't running high and the city isn't ready to crack. But there's something new going on: block war. It's Block Mania, and no one is immune, not even the Judges. But this is all prelude to invasion. The East-Meg One Sovs have infected Mega-City One with Block Mania to throw the city into massive, bloody turf wars. There are troops on the ground, bombs are dropping and the Big Meg is on fire. And the Judges are drawing the line. Apocalypse War Dossier tells the on-the-ground stories of the Judges of Mega-City One during the events of the epic Block Mania and Apocalyse War story arcs.

