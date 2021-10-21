Juni Ba Takes His Monkey Meat To Image Comics From January 2022

French Senagal comic book creator Juni Ba, creator of the graphic novel The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber, the comic Djelilya from TKO, and much-appreciuated cover artists for either people's comic books, has a new comic book series, launching from Image Comics in January 2022. A new fantasy universe in an upcoming five issue miniseries of connected one-shot stories, called Monkey Meat.

The Monkey Meat Company made its fortune selling cans of processed meat all around the world. Using that money to fuel their wacky experiments, they turned their native island into a magical hyper-capitalist hellscape where even demons have to pay rent! "Monkey Meat is a passion project born of wanting for us all to poke fun at how dystopian the world is," said Ba. "It's fun and colorful but most of all aims to be cathartic, and bring you great cartooning!" Follow the lives of the creatures of Monkey Meat Island in this series best described as the storytelling style of W. Maxwell Prince and Martin Morazzo's Ice Cream Man meets the satire of Jonathan Layman and Rob Guillory's Chew. Monkey Meat #1 (Diamond Code NOV210056) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, January 5.

Here's a look at the first issue, ahead of Image Comics solicitations going live, presumably, tomorrow…

And you can find earlier iterations of the Monkey Meat Universe here:

A fun and odd universe in which I let loose and experiment with ideas. Based on the idea of ​​a magical island owned by an evil company producing cans of processed monkey meat. This project manifests itself through an illustrated book following the adventures of a naive visitor during the safari, and a 19 pages-long comic book about Thaddeus Lug, the monster-smashing groundskeeper, as he deals with unfair work conditions.