Jurassic League #3 Preview: Not the Dolphin!

Do whatever you want to Aquanyx in this preview of Jurassic League #3… but don't you dare mess with his dolphin girlfriend. Check out the preview below.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #3

DC Comics

0522DC151

0522DC152 – Jurassic League #3 Gustavo Duarte Cover – $4.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Rafa Garres (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

With Wonderdon entering the fray to help Batsaur and Supersaur defeat Brontozarro, the Jurassic League has officially formed! But Darkseid's mysterious machinations continue to reveal themselves, and this Triassic trinity might not be enough to stop him. Luckily a heroic hadrosaur has joined the battle. Enter the Green Torch!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

