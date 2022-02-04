Justice League 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Who Crashes a Surprise Party?

The Justice League plans a surprise party for Wonder Woman's return in this preview of Justice League 2021 Annual #1, but someone is about to crash. And that someone is OMAC. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2021 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

1021DC028

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Sanford Greene

The return of Wonder Woman! Wait, what's that? Also, the return of…OMAC! Jack Kirby's greatest creation, the One-Man Army Corps, returns to the DC universe just in time to team up with the reunited Justice League to stop secret forces of evil from gathering! Join Eisner Award winner Sanford Greene as he brings the legacy of the League to life leading into Justice League vs. the Legion of Super-Heroes!

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $5.99

