Justice League #68 Preview: Superheroes Talking Out Their Problems

The DC superheroes are trying something new in this preview of Justice League #68, hitting stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Instead of beating the crap out of each other to resolve their differences… they're going to come to an agreement through thoughtful discussion? And who said there's no new ideas in comics anymore? Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #68

DC Comics

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Siya Oum, Scott Godlewski (CA) David Marquez

THE TOUR! The Justice League has some new members. And those members get a tour of the Hall of Justice from the legends who helped build it while they learn about the people who have dedicated their entire lives to its higher calling. Merlin and his army of the aquatic dead have taken over Atlantis! Can Zatanna handle him and the horror she is hiding within?

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $4.99