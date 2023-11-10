Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: fable, godzilla, justice league, king kong, sandman

Justice League Godzilla/King Kong Delayed, Also Fables & Sandman

Justice League Vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 was meant to be published with voice chip variant covers featuring Soundchip/Polybag Variants

Article Summary Justice League Vs. Godzilla vs. Kong special covers with sound chips delayed indefinitely.

"Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor" #2 release postponed, with orders cancelled.

Fables #161 and The Sandman Universe's latest issues face publishing delays.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22 loses Aquaman-themed variant cover entirely.

Justice League Vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 was meant to be published with voice chip variant covers featuring a Godzilla Roar Soundchip/Polybag Variant and a King Kong Roar Soundchip/Polybag Variant. Production issues, however, meant those variant covers were delayed until next Tuesday and then to the 28th of November. But it seems those delays have become monster-sized and they won't be coming out then, and DC Comics doesn't know exactly when they will be yet. Have Godzilla and King Kong lost their voice? This is what DC Comics said after San Diego Comic-Con.

"Don't miss the Godzilla "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant cover and the Kong "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant cover, both by Christian Duce, on sale November 14 (polybagged, $14.99 US). Sound chips in the covers will have both Godzilla and Kong deliver battle roars when the gatefold is opened! Hear them RRAAGGHH!"

Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #2 by Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch, which was solicited to come out for the 26th of December, has also been delayed indefinitely, and existing orders will be cancelled. Instead, it will be re-solicited for release at a future date, along with a second printing of issue #1. Bryan Hitch talked about the issues regarding this project and DC Comics' timetable here. Given that Bryan Hitch is going exclusive with Ghost Machine for 2024, it might be interesting to see if this affects the schedule at all. Here's what Bryan said about that;

"I suspect, it came out because it had to fall into some financial quarter/year or period but for our part on the drawing end, it just makes us look a bit lagging behind when it's really nobody's fault. It's been a very delayed project for Mark, me and Kev for loads of reasons. I'll be done with the full series in early November or so, Kevin, quite a bit after that. Nobody is rushing anything here; it will be done when it's done and likely published in full early next year. We all LOVE this book and have loved making it. Mark and I had talked about it for years now so getting to do it all has been just brilliant. We've been really gratified by the response to (as far as we're concerned) a very premature release of issue 1 so thank you all for that."

Fables #161 will be delayed further until the 19th of December, 2023. The original on-sale date was the 12th of September 2023. The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country: The Glass House #6 is delayed until the 26th of December after originally being solicited to be published on the 18th of November. And Batman/Superman: World's Finest #22 will have its planned Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom variant cover by Olivier Coipel cancelled entirely. Maybe they saw the new trailer and baulked?

