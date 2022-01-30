Justice League Incarnate #4 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Crises

This preview of Justice League Incarnate #4 teases how all the past Crises have led to… wait for it… another Crisis! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5)
DC Comics
1221DC099
1221DC100 – JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank
THIS ISSUE…A HERO DIES! Doctor Multiverse discovers there is a threat greater than Darkseid! Is the Justice League Incarnate's only option to work with the Lord of Apokolips? Meanwhile, on Earth-7, Orion and Aquawoman lead the rest of the team to gain control of the Oblivion Engine! But by the time this issue is over…a member of Justice League Incarnate meets their end!
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

