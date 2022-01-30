Justice League Incarnate #4 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Crises

This preview of Justice League Incarnate #4 teases how all the past Crises have led to… wait for it… another Crisis! Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5)
DC Comics
1221DC099
1221DC100 – JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank
THIS ISSUE…A HERO DIES! Doctor Multiverse discovers there is a threat greater than Darkseid! Is the Justice League Incarnate's only option to work with the Lord of Apokolips? Meanwhile, on Earth-7, Orion and Aquawoman lead the rest of the team to gain control of the Oblivion Engine! But by the time this issue is over…a member of Justice League Incarnate meets their end!
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 1221DC099 JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK, by (W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank, in stores Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 1221DC100 JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC099 Justice League Incarnate #4, by (W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank, in stores Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC099 Justice League Incarnate #4, by (W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank, in stores Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC099 Justice League Incarnate #4, by (W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank, in stores Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC099 Justice League Incarnate #4, by (W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank, in stores Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC099 Justice League Incarnate #4, by (W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank, in stores Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.