Justice League Incarnate #4 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Crises

This preview of Justice League Incarnate #4 teases how all the past Crises have led to… wait for it… another Crisis! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5)

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank

THIS ISSUE…A HERO DIES! Doctor Multiverse discovers there is a threat greater than Darkseid! Is the Justice League Incarnate's only option to work with the Lord of Apokolips? Meanwhile, on Earth-7, Orion and Aquawoman lead the rest of the team to gain control of the Oblivion Engine! But by the time this issue is over…a member of Justice League Incarnate meets their end!

In Shops: 2/1/2022

SRP: $4.99