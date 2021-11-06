Justice League Last Ride #7 Preview: Last Ride for the Last Ride

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Justice League Last Ride concludes on Tuesday with Justice League Last Ride #7, making this issue the last ride for the Last Ride. Since the books set in an alternate future which will have no real consequences, the solicit promises some A-list characters will definitely bite the bullet in this one. Check out a preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #7 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC151

0921DC152 – JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #7 (OF 7) CVR B CHIP ZDARSKY CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson

IT'S ALL BEEN BUILDING TO THIS—past and present and future all collide here in the final issue of this monumental series. Everything connects back to J'onn's death, Batman's final decision, and Superman's regret—it all has been leading to this final confrontation with Darkseid. Who lives (some do!)? Who dies (some do!)? It all culminates in a bombastic finale from which the Justice League will emerge eternally changed.

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $3.99

