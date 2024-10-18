Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: atom, Captain Atom

Justice League Launches The Atom Project, To Restore Its Superpowers

Article Summary Justice League unveils The Atom Project to restore superpowers after the chaos of Absolute Power.

Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi lead a groundbreaking superpower backup system despite Captain Atom's opposition.

Comic by John Ridley, Ryan Parrott, and Mike Perkins launches January 1, 2025, with atomic-fueled thriller vibes.

Justice League Unlimited #3 ties in on January 22, tackling global threats and scrambled superpowers!

After the events of Absolute Power, a number of superheroes lost their powers got them scrambled with each other, or granted to those who didn't have them before. Now, it seems The Atom Project has been created to restore them all to their rightful owners, But what if they don't want them? Both Captain Atom and The Atom have been on the cover of Justice League Unlimited #1… but not on the others. So what's going on? DC Comics looks to answer that in January 2025 with Justice League: The Atom Project by John Ridley, Ryan Parrott and Mike Perkins, featuring both of The Atoms, Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi, looking to restore everyone's superpowers by creating a Krakoan-like backup and power relocation system, to put them back the way they were meant to be after Absolute Power. But the depowered Captain Atom really not wanting that for himself… and dubbed an "atomic-fueled spy thriller". And out on the 1st of January 2025. And Justice League Unlimited picking up the Atom Project story with issue 3 as well on the 22nd…

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY and RYAN PARROTT

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by DAN MORA and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Foil variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.93 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/1/25

IT'S THE GREATEST POWER IN THE DC UNIVERSE… AND ALSO ITS DEADLIEST WEAPON. In the wake of Absolute Power, the superpowers of planet Earth are in chaos… and it's up to the newly reformed Justice League to restore order to that chaos. Enter Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi, together as the heroes called Atom. These brilliant minds get to work crafting the world's first superpower reallocation and backup system, code named the Atom Project. But not everyone wants their powers back, and Captain Atom is hell-bent on preventing his missing Atomic abilities from ever being found. Join Oscar-winning writer John Ridley, Rogue Sun co-creator Ryan Parrott and Batman: First Knight artist Mike Perkins down the rabbit hole of an intense atomic-fueled spy thriller that will drop change on the DCU like an atomic bomb!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, NATHAN SZERDY, and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:50 variant cover by DEREK KIRK KIM

RAISED UV FOIL variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/22/25

ENTER: THE ATOM PROJECT! The global terrorist group Inferno has taken its next step toward world dominance with an ecological disaster! Will Superman, Wonder Woman, and the others have to sacrifice the life of Swamp Thing? Plus: Plastic Man and Beast Boy work with The Atom Project to fix their scrambled superpowers!

