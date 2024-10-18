Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

DC Comics' January 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman

DC Comics' January 2025 Solicits And Solicitations - More Than Just Batman. But also Batman. Absolute and normal.

DC Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped, and we broke a few of them out earlier, such as Aquaman #1, the return of the Power Company, the Absolute Universe, Batman Hush, Lex "In The City" Luthor, Justice League and The Atom Project and the Fractal Lanterns… and plenty more. These and most of the rest follow…





Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia Paperback – April 1, 2025

by Gabe Soria, Sandy Jarrell

Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen, sometimes feels like he's overshadowed by his extremely strong, flying, day-saving, super-heroic friend. Jimmy's only a kid, after all, and taking pictures and documenting the heroics of the Justice League is great, but is it really as cool as being one of the heroes?

Well, now that he's been entrusted with the incredible Supercyclopedia (it's a whole thing, you'll see it in a little bit), Jimmy hopes to be more of an action hero himself…as soon as he figures out all the cool things that he can do with its powerful alien technology. But when the villainous Toy Boy and his Mischief League of the Multiverse get their hands on knock-off versions of the device, they won't stop until they use them to devastate the fabric of space-time itself.

Can Jimmy save the day? With his buddies Rip Hunter and Linda Park by his side, he's definitely up for the challenge. They embark on a planet- and dimension-hopping adventure, encountering a who's who of the DC Universe and discovering that not all heroes wear capes. Look out, world!



Zatanna: Bring Down the House Hardcover – March 18, 2025

by Mariko Tamaki, Javier Rodriguez

Zatanna's past and present collide in a brand-new series by Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, I Am Not Starfire) and Javier Rodríguez!

After a deadly mistake left her terrified of her own abilities, Zatanna found a home for herself in Las Vegas performing a free show full of sleight-of-hand and cheap card tricks at the crappiest casino on the strip. It's not exactly glamourous—or heroic—but it sure beats the risk of dabbling in real magic! That is, until a mysterious stranger plunges Zatanna's world into chaos, dredging up old wounds and cracking open an inter-dimensional rift in the process!

Now, Zatanna will have to face her fears and embrace her powers whether she wants to or not! But will the magic words do the trick, or will it all collapse around her like a house of cards? This volume collects Zatanna: Bring Down The House #1-5.



The Nice House by the Sea Vol. 1 Paperback – March 4, 2025

by James Tynion IV, Alvaro Martinez Bueno

From the award-winning team that brought you The Nice House on the Lake comes a chilling continuation of the apocalyptic terror! James Tynion IV (Batman, Detective Comics) and Álvaro Martínez Bueno (Detective Comics, Justice League Dark) reunite to continue their award-winning series with new characters, new threats, and a new perfectly nice house by the sea.

Max has hand-picked her invitees. They're all masters of their fields, titans of their industries — humanity's best and brightest. Who better to carry on the torch of civilization after the world ends? But these house guests don't know Max, nor do they know each other, and as it turns out, the offer to live forever in the ruins of an empty world might come with some unexpected pitfalls. At least they're all trapped in such a nice house, in such a lovely place, with such lovely company. There's no better place to spend a post-apocalyptic eternity, right? …Right? Collects The Nice House by the Sea issues #1-6

4

Multiversus: Collision Detection Paperback – March 4, 2025

by Bryan Miller, Matt Herms

The hit video game has jumped from your screen into the DC Universe!

When the heroes of the DCU are troubled by strange dreams and mysterious figures, they decide to investigate. Why is Batman dreaming of "the rabbit" and why does Wonder Woman have something called "the star child" on her brain? Why is Superman thinking about "the witch"? What does any of this mean? Well, things might start to become a bit more clear when they come face-to-face with the one and only Bugs Bunny! There are big things brewing in the multiverse and no world is safe! Collected MultiVersus: Collision Detected #1-6.

