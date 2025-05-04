Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: justice league

Justice League: The Atom Project #5 Preview: Inferno's Perfect Timing

Justice League: The Atom Project #5 hits stores this Wednesday as Captain Atom and Major Force find themselves vulnerable to Inferno's attack. Check out the preview here!

INFERNO STRIKES! Captain Atom's battle with Major Force has left both titans drained and vulnerable…the perfect time for Inferno to strike! The mysterious group wreaking havoc in the pages of Justice League Unlimited is aware of the Atom Project and its destructive potential–now the entire planet is at risk! Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi must resolve their differences and defend their experiment–or die trying!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #5

DC Comics

0325DC085

0325DC086 – Justice League: The Atom Project #5 Laura Braga Cover – $4.99

0325DC087 – Justice League: The Atom Project #5 Kevin Wada Cover – $4.99

0325DC088 – Justice League: The Atom Project #5 Cliff Chiang Cover – $4.99

(W) Ryan Parrott, John Ridley (A/CA) Mike Perkins

In Shops: 5/7/2025

SRP: $3.99

