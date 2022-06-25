Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits

Hulk, Iron Fist and Spider-Man artist and creator of The One %, Kaare Andrews returns to the AWA comic book E-Ratic, for a new volume, now part of the AWA shared universe of superhero stories, including The Resistance, Moths, Knighted, and The Joneses We also get a new Lesser Evils comic, Ginn #1 by Ian Grody, Justin Fair and Yishan Li, which I am not sure what will happen to this after Bill Jemas' departure. All in the AWA September 2022 solicits and solicitations.

E RATIC RECHARGED #1 CVR A ANDREWS

(W) Kaare Andrews (A / CA) Kaare Andrews

Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to save the world again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and the gauntlet that is high school. This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from

the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GINN (LESSER EVIL) #1

(W) Ian Grody, Justin Fair (A) Yishan Li (CA) Jonathon Bartlett

After his master sets him free, a hard-drinking, foul mouthed genie spirals into an existential crisis, until he falls for a human who works for the Make a Wish Foundation-and for once in eons-finds meaning. However, when his former master has a change of heart, and threatens to put the hurt on Ginn's girl, unless Ginn recommits to serving him-our troubled genie has to make an impossible choice

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SACRAMENT #2 (MR)

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Marcelo Frusin

The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space. Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no matter how far you run, you can't escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ABSOLUTION #3 (MR)

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Mike Deodato

Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to

discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEVILS HIGHWAY VOL 2 #5 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ben Percy (A) Brent Schoonover, Nick Filardi (CA) B. Schoonover

A truck stacked with bodies is discovered along the US/Canada border, and Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner are on the case. Their mission: figure out how all of these corpses are connected. And when they uncover the terrifying truth, they will unearth a murder syndicate that has infiltrated the walls of the very institutions meant to protect us. Now our heroes are

on the run-hunted by law enforcement and the trucking community-framed for crimes they didn't commit. In this actionconclusion, Sharon comes face-to-face with her most powerful adversary yet

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEW THINK #4 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZAAH (MR)

(W) Gregg Hurwitz (A) Keron Grant (CA) Rahzzah

This Black Mirror-style anthology examines the rapid proliferation of technology, the cultural and political polarization of the country, and the technocrats that have driven us to such extremes of thought that we need to present the present as something…futuristic. In this issue, people throughout history dream of a better tomorrow, filled with life-saving medicine,

instant communication, and methods of travel that bring humanity closer together. Surely a world with such wonders should be a utopia. Right?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HIT ME TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Christa Faust (A) Priscilla Petraites, Marco Lesko (CA) Jeff Dekal

A high-octane crime thriller from Christa Faust (Bad Mother, Redemption) and Priscilla Petraites (Chariot). Lulu has a very unique profession. When she is witness to the execution of one of her regular clients, she escapes into the night with a briefcase filled with diamonds and a pack of killers on her trail. Navigating the dark underbelly of decaying, early-90's Atlantic City, one step ahead of her pursuers, Lulu must call upon every one of her street-born instincts and underworld connections in what will be the longest – and possibly last – night of her life

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99