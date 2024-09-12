Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: karl moline, rip

Karl Moline, Co-Creator Of Fray & Route 666, Has Died At The Age Of 51

It has been reported widely by friends and colleagues that comic book artist Karl Moline, has died at the age of 51. A graduate of Maryland Institute College of Art, he was the co-creator of Fray with Joss Whedon for Dark Horse Comics and Route 666 with Tony Bedard for CrossGen. He also worked on comics such as Destiny NY, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rogue, The Loners, BPRD, REBELS, Supergirl, Avengers, Disney Kingdom and Unity.

The details of his death have not been shared, but on the 1st of September he announced he couldn't make a planned appearance in Orlando at Gods and Monsters, saying "We ended up cancelling the Heroes 4 Causes appearance . I'm sorry. After all that hype! So, I will stay home and keep working on deadlines. If anyone is saddened by this, please DM me and we can talk about a drawing and I'll still donate proceeds for the causes."

His friends and colleagues have been sharing their memories.

Jimmy Palmiotti: "We lost another great. Artist Karl Moline has passed. A great artist and storyteller, super nice guy every time we met, and a big part of our industry. Rest in peace."

Tom Raney: "Too much loss this week. John Cassaday & Karl Moline, both staggeringly talented artists. Unique and very personal style, massively skilled. Kind & friendly people. An enormous loss for us all, especially those friends & family who knew them best. My heartfelt condolences to all."

Sergio Cariello: "So sad on his passing!! RIP , Karl Moline!Saw him not long ago at a con! We worked together at Crossgen, Florida. Every interaction with him was a reminder we can still find gentle souls in industry of comics! So talented! Great dad! Friendly to all! He'll be Greatly missed!!"

Bobby Nash: "Sad to hear of the passing of artist Karl Moline. Karl was such a nice guy. We were table neighbors at DragonCon a couple years back and got on real well. He will be missed. Rest in Peace."

Sina Grace: "Karl Moline's pages on Fray were the first original pieces of comic art I ever bought, with money I saved working weekends at the comic store. Losing him is a specific kind of comics heartbreak."

Jimmy Savage: "I'm deeply saddened to hear that Karl Moline has passed away. Karl was such a good man and was so supportive. He was so pleased to see me working as a pro at heroes con last time I saw him he was a rare real good guy and comics is now worse for not having the person & the artist

Cully Hamner: Sad to hear of Karl Moline's passing. He was just a solid, super nice, really talented guy. And he was all smiles, if you ever knew him. Condolences to all his people…

Lan Pitts: I first met Karl Moline when I lived in Florida in 2009, but I knew his work about a decade before that over at CrossGen. He was a local guy and would make stops at our LCS for FCBD. His line was always the longest because he would take time with each person.

Our condolences go out to all Karl Moline's friends and family.

