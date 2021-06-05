Kat Yao, Tiffany Mau, Maureen Kang's New Graphic Novel Milk Tea Magic

Milk Tea Magic is a WebToon series by Kat Yao, Tiffany Mau, and Maureen Kang that has been picked up for world graphic novel rights by Taylor Norman at Chronicle Books. Milk Tea Magic follows Tori, Mazy, and Kai, three best friends who open a boba milk tea shop with one small secret—they're witches, and they're on a mission to put some milk tea magic into the world, all while navigating new and old friendships, crafting the perfect drink, and, of course, causing a bit of chaos. Chronicle Books will publish Milk Tea Magic in the spring of 2024 and the authors represented themselves rather than use an agent.

Tiffany Mau with a BA in Communication and Media Studies & Psychology from UC Berkeley, and a Digital Customer Marketing Coordinator at Disney, is now the Franchise & Marketing Manager at Marvel Studios and recently worked on the upcoming The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe volume from Abrams out in October. Kat Yao is a Taiwanese American designer and illustrator with an Art Practice and Media Studies B.A. from UC Berkeley.

Chronicle Books is an independent publisher based in San Francisco. The company was established in 1967 by Phelps Dewey, an executive with Chronicle Publishing Company, then-publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle. In 1999 it was bought by Nion McEvoy, great-grandson of M. H. de Young, founder of the Chronicle, from other family members who were selling off the company's assets. At the time Chronicle Books had a staff of 130 and published 300 books per year, with a catalog of more than 1,000 books. In 2000 McEvoy set up the McEvoy Group as a holding company.[4] In 2008, Chronicle acquired Handprint Books.