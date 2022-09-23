Kate Doughty Teaches Us How to Survive the End of the World

How to Survive the End of the World: Lessons from History is a new YA graphic novel from debut author Katy Doughty that has just been picked up by Olivia Swomley and Hilary Van Dusen at Candlewick/MITeen Press for publication in the autumn of 2025.

How to Survive the End of the World: Lessons from History is a science-driven graphic novel journey into all the ways humanity could—and almost did—meet its end, and an ultimately hopeful look at surviving the odds.

Katy Doughty is a California-born, Texas-bred, New-England-educated designer and illustrator living in Boston. She holds a BFA. in Illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design and is an MPH candidate at Boston University School of Public Health, focusing on the intersection between visual communication, research, and healthcare. You can see some of her work in The Nib, Lily Magazine, and in anthologies. She tweets "An apocalyptic announcement! For anyone looking for stories, lessons, and hope for the end-times (not to mention some cool science), this one's for you. A huge thanks to Caryn Wiseman at @andreabrownlit, Olivia Swomley at @miteenpress, and the wonderful folks at @associatesbpl!"

Intrioguingly this is the same concept as the abandoned radio sitcom by Douglas Adams, The Ends Of The Earth that was abandoned when one of the ideas ended up becoming an entire radio series, called The Hitch-Hiker's Guide To The Galaxy.

Katy Doughty's agent Caryn Wiseman at Andrea Brown Literary Agency brokered the deal for world rights.

