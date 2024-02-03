Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: group editor, katie kubert

Katie Kubert Is Indeed DC Comics' Batman Editor, But Only Temporarily

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran the story, that Ben Abernathy, Batman Group Executive Editor, had resigned at DC Comics for a new opportunity. He had previously worked at Dark Horse, Marvel, Madefire, Wildstorm and DC Digital, before taking on one of the biggest roles in comics, the Group Editor of the Batman books. We then ran a follow-up that we were to expect him to turn up at Robert Kirkman's company Skybound, the publishers of Transformers, GI Joe and The Walking Dead comics. We then were the first to report that Batman writer Chip Zdarsky had posted in his new Substack newsletter, "As always, I'm hard at "work". This week, I'm putting the finishing touches on the script to BATMAN #148, and I think I'm just going to leave this typo as is for my new glorious editor, Katie Kubert." This was the first word that Katie Kubert was the new editor of the ongoing Batman monthly (or weekly in February) at DC Comics.

Since, Bleeding Cool has been led to understand that this is a temporary position, that Katie Kubert has basically stepped in to edit the Batman books, as well as her other books as an existing DC Group Editor of Horror and Team Leader of Global Publishing Innovation, while DC Comics find a permanent dedicated Batman Group Editor.

Katie Kubert is the granddaughter of comic book legend Joe Kubert and the niece of both Adam Kubert and Andy Kubert. A 2006 graduate from Boston University with a Bachelors of Science in Film/Cinema/Video Studies and Art History, she became a Page and Audience Coordinator on The Late Show with David Letterman for a year and a half before becoming the Gallery Manager and Personal Assistant to the CEO of Eli Wilner & Company. Katie Kubert joined DC Comics in 2011 as a Pre-Press Coordinator before being promoted to an assistant editor, an associate editor, and then an editor, and is heavily associated with the Batgirl comic books. She also developed the relaunch of several comics that include Harley Quinn, Grayson, and Batman Eternal. We noted that she appeared in character in the comic Harley Quinn Invades Comic-Con International, where she complains about her "soul sucking job", created before she had announced to DC Comics that she was moving to Marvel, which she did in 2014, as an editor, on titles such as Gamora, Hulk, A-Force, Squadron Supreme, Nighthawk, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Spider-Man and X-Men, Guardians 3000, Guardians Team-Up, and Wolverine. After a brief period in 2017 as a Senior Editor at Insight Editions 2017, Kubert returned to DC Comics as an Editor, Senior Editor and then Group Editor of Global Publishing Innovation, one of the moving forces behind DC's webtoon program, as well as Group Editor of DC's Horror books.

