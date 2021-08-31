Katie Kubert, Promoted To Senior Editor of Horror at DC Comics

Katie Kubert has been promoted from Editor to Senior Editor and Team Leader in charge of the Global Publishing Innovation Group at DC Comics. She first came to DC Comics as a Pre-Press Coordinator back in 2007, and previously been a Page And Audience Co-ordinator at The Late Show With David Letterman. Getting promoted to assistant, then associate, then full Editor at DC Comics over 5 years, in 2014 she moved to Marvel to become an editor there, staying in New York when DC Comics moved to Burbank, California. She was at Marvel for over two years before working at Insight Editions as Senior Editor and then rejoining DC Comics as an Editor in 2017. Her new Senior Editor role will include digital, media, audio, global and DC Horror. Which basically makes her the new Karen Berger. Katie Kubert is also the granddaughter of Joe Kubert, and the niece of both Andy and Adam Kubert, which makes for three generations of that family line deeply embedded in the comic book industry. Announcing the news on Twitter, a number of comics creators replied with their congratulations. Here are a few:

Cully Hamner: Dammit, Katie, THAT. IS. AWESOME. Congratulations, and great move on DC's part!

And to Declan Shalvey's tweet "Bloody hell, congrats Katie! World domination any day now", Katie Kubert replied "YOU KNOW IT, DEC!!!" Last year, DC Comics lost a larger percentage of their senior editorial roles, known internally as the DC Bloodbath, including many people who had been at the publisher for decades. There have been a couple more editorial departures recently as well. With DC Comics starting to ramp up production again, expect a number of editorial shuffling of positions and a few new hires as well, in the coming weeks and months.