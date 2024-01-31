Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, katie kubert

Katie Kubert Is The New Editor Of Batman At DC Comics

Chip Zdarsky has leaked the news that Katie Kubert is the new editor of the ongoing Batman monthly (or weekly in February) at DC Comics.

Article Summary Katie Kubert named new editor of DC Comics' Batman series.

Kubert's comic industry legacy includes Joe, Adam, and Andy Kubert.

Her past work at DC and Marvel includes Batgirl and Hulk series.

Chip Zdarsky teases upcoming Joker story in Batman #142.

UPDATE: Looks like it's just temporary… the original article runs below.

Chip Zdarsky posts in his new Substack newsletter, "As always, I'm hard at "work". This week, I'm putting the finishing touches on the script to BATMAN #148, and I think I'm just going to leave this typo as is for my new glorious editor, Katie Kubert. It just sounds like a real word! Twender is the Knight." This is the first word that Katie Kubert is the new editor of the ongoing Batman monthly (or weekly in February) at DC Comics.

Previously, Bleeding Cool had run the story, not followed up by any other news source, that Ben Abernathy, Batman Group Executive Editor, had resigned at DC Comics for a new opportunity after working at Dark Horse, Marvel, Madefire, Wildstorm and DC Digital, before taking on one of the biggest roles in comics, the Group Editor of the Batman books. We then ran a follow-up that we were to expect him to turn up at Robert Kirkman's company Skybound, the publishers of Transformers, GI Joe and The Walking Dead comics.

Katie Kubert is the granddaughter of comic book legend Joe Kubert and the niece of both Adam Kubert and Andy Kubert. A 2006 graduate from Boston University with a Bachelors of Science in Film/Cinema/Video Studies and Art History, she became a Page and Audience Coordinator on The Late Show with David Letterman for a year and a half before becoming the Gallery Manager and Personal Assistant to the CEO of Eli Wilner & Company.

Katie Kubert joined DC Comics in 2011 as a Pre-Press Coordinator before being promoted to an assistant editor, an associate editor, and then an editor, and is heavily associated with the Batgirl comic books. She also developed the relaunch of several comics that include Harley Quinn, Grayson, and Batman Eternal. We noted that she appeared in character in the comic Harley Quinn Invades Comic-Con International, where she complains about her "soul sucking job", created before she had announced to DC Comics that she was moving to Marvel, which she did in 2014, as an editor, on titles such as Gamora, Hulk, A-Force, Squadron Supreme, Nighthawk, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Spider-Man and X-Men, Guardians 3000, Guardians Team-Up, and Wolverine. After a brief period in 2017 as a Senior Editor at Insight Editions 2017, Kubert returned to DC Comics as an Editor, Senior Editor and then Group Editor of Global Publishing Innovation, one of the moving forces behind DC's webtoon program. And now? The jewel in DC Comics' crown is Batman.

Chip Zdarsky continued "For those keeping track at home, next week issue #142 is out. It sounds like I'm far ahead, but THREE ISSUES are coming out in February, because it's our very special JOKER YEAR ONE story… t I should restate that this is NOT an "origin story" for The Joker. Like, you're not going to find out his name is Joe Kerr and that his dad was a mime. hooked on the sauce This is just a (hopefully) cool story about the moments after he fell into that vat of fun chemicals, and how that time affects Batman's future. It's fun! I swear!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!