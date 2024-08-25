Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Animals, Ed Condon, Invader Comics, Keith Foster, november 2024

Keith Foster & Ed Condon's Animals in Invader's November 2024 Solicits

Animals #1 and #2 by Keith Foster and Ed Condon is coming to comic book stores in Invader Comics' November 2024 solicits, two weeks apart.

Previously funded on Kickstarter, Animals explores humanity vs the animal kingdom with a mutagenic virus twist.

Invader Comics editor Michael Perkins praises Foster's successful work and the shocking, entertaining horror in Animals.

Sheriff Jack Bertrand and Wildlife Agent Dan Simmons face a deadly, reanimated animal threat in Olympic National Park.

Previously Kickstartered last year, new horror comic Animals #1 and #2 by Keith Foster and Ed Condon is coming to comic book stores in Invader Comics' November 2024 solicits, two weeks apart. Keith Foster said I've created the "giant monsters meet HP Lovecraft" comic Kodoja, and the "kung-fu in space opus" Three Protectors, and this book was my chance to go full-on, grisly horror… I really wanted to explore the dynamic between humanity and the animal kingdom, and what would happen if that delicate balance were upset. At the same time, I wanted to tackle a grisly horror that could shock and entertain while addressing those deeper issues."

Wildlife agent Dan Simmons and Sherriff Jack Bertrand in the Pacific Northwest as they try to determine who or what caused a mutagenic virus to infect and reanimate local wildlife. The animal population has already turned on humans and things are escalating almost too fast for them to keep up.

"We're all about developing a space where different creators can explore a variety of genres and tell the stories that burn inside them," said Invader Comics editor-in-chief Michael Perkins. "Aside from being one of the key members of the Invader team, we've seen success with Keith's work on Kodoja and Three Protectors—as well as the first issue of Animals, which sold out at distributor level on its release last year—so it's an honour to present the conclusion of the saga as we raise the stakes and ramp up the horror."

ANIMALS #1 (OF 2) CVR A 2ND PTG (MR)

INVADER COMICS

SEP241791

(W) Keith Foster (A) Ed Condon (CA) Carlo Romero

New horror from the twisted mind of writer Keith Foster! A hunter in Olympic National Park dies from what an eyewitness insists was a long-dead elk coming back to life to exact revenge. Next, a bear stalks a camper with human intelligence and determination. Animals are killing people, and it's up to Sheriff Jack Bertrand to figure out why.In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

ANIMALS #2 (OF 2) CVR A (MR)

INVADER COMICS

SEP241793

SEP241794 – ANIMALS #2 (OF 2) CVR B (MR)

SEP241792 – ANIMALS #1 (OF 2) CVR B CARLO ROMERO (MR)

(W) Keith Foster (A) Ed Condon (CA) Carlo Romero

The horror continues as Sheriff Jack and Wildlife Agent Dan Simmons frantically track the murderous animals, only to find out the animals are tracking them! In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

