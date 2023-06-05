Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Cloud Puppy, graphic novel, Kelly Leigh Miller

Kelly Leigh Miller Sells Rights To Four Cloud Puppy Graphic Novels

Julia McCarthy at Atheneum has acquired world rights to the first four books in the Cloud Puppy graphic novel series by y Kelly Leigh Miller.

The Cloud Puppy graphic novel series by Kelly Leigh Miller of I Am A Wolf and I Love My Fangs, follows bubbly Cloud Puppy (part cloud and part puppy), a lover of all things pop culture, comics, gaming, and more as she navigates fandom with friends, finds quirky new ways to have fun, and has plenty of laughs along the way. Julia McCarthy at Atheneum has acquired world rights to the first four books in the Cloud Puppy graphic novel series and publication will start in the summer of 2024. Kelly Leigh Miller's agent Thao Le at Sandra Dijkstra & Associates did the deal.

Kelly Leigh Miller is an illustrator, author, and cartoonist who studied art at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, MD, and now lives in Chicago, where she illustrates and writes professionally. As well as her children's books, she drew the Paisley Fair comic for Everfiction Comics, wrote Avatar The Last Airbender for Dark Horse and for the anthology Then It Was Dark.

Atheneum Books is a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978. The acquisition included Rawson Associates. Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s.

Thao Le represents picture books and graphic novels by author-illustrators, Middle-Grade fiction, and Young Adult across genres, as well as Science-Fiction/Fantasy and select Romance for adults. In Middle Grade and YA, whether in prose or graphic novel format, she's currently seeking contemporary stories that are witty, heartfelt, and authentic. She's especially drawn to stories about family and friendships from the POV of diverse protagonists. She's a fan of young characters who are passionate about the arts, sports, STEM, activism, and geeky fandoms. She adores stories with a touch of magic and whimsy and is a fan of mythology and fairytales.

