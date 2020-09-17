Kevin Eastman Creates His First Marvel Comic For King-Size Conan #1

Marvel Comics is launching another Conan comic book series in December, with the revival of King-Size Conan, with a plethora of classic talent, including Roy Thomas, Chris Claremont, Kurt Busiek and more – but also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman with his very first comic book story he's created for Marvel Comics.

KING-SIZE CONAN #1

ROY THOMAS, KURT BUSIEK, CHRIS CLAREMONT, KEVIN EASTMAN, STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT (W)

STEVE MCNIVEN, PETE WOODS, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, KEVIN EASTMAN, JESÚS SAIZ (A)

Cover by Andrew C. Robinson

Variant Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by JOE JUSKO

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA

DESIGN VARIANT BY KEVIN EASTMAN

BY CROM, YOU'VE NEVER SEEN A CELEBRATION LIKE THIS – MARKING 50 YEARS OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN IN COMICS!

Revelations, surprises and savage action prevail in the all-new KING-SIZE CONAN! In 1970, Roy Thomas brought CONAN THE BARBARIAN, a creation of author Robert E. Howard, to Marvel Comics. With art by the incomparable Barry Windsor-Smith, CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 introduced the Hyborian Age to a whole new audience, paving the way for decades of comics and Conan's conquest of pop culture.

Now get ready to celebrate 50 years of CONAN with an oversize special spanning the breadth of Conan's life and times by the most dazzling array of creative talent ever assembled in one book to tread the jeweled thrones of the Earth!

Experience Roy Thomas and Steve McNiven's all-new prelude to that original story from 1970!

Thrill to a tale of revenge by Kevin Eastman (co-creator, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), writing and drawing his FIRST Marvel story!

Chris Claremont and Roberto de la Torre team up to unveil a turning point in Conan's career as a mercenary!

Kurt Busiek and Pete Woods recount an early brush with sorcerous forces that will shape Conan's destiny!

Conan and Bêlit sail together again for the first time since the 2019 relaunch, with Jesús Saiz illustrating the Marvel Comics maiden voyage of Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's DAREDEVIL writer/director/showrunner)!

The perfect introduction for new fans, and an essential adventure for die-hards, this is the can't-miss CONAN comic of the decade!

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$6.99