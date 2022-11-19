Kevin VanHook Launches Publisher VISI8 Entertainment in February 2023

We just ran a story about the return of Kevin VanHook to comic books, writing a story for Frank Miller Presents and Dan DiDio – Ancient Enemies: The Djinni #1. But he has more in the new Diamond Previews out next week. Kevin VanHook is working with a new publisher called Visi8 working out of Jakarta, Indonesia. Kevin VanHook will be writing several of the titles and overseeing the line, which will be distributed in the US by Diamond Comic Distributors. Their first two titles will be out in February 2023, the all-ages series Changelings #1 written by VanHook and drawn by Rahmat Handoko and the all-ages kids-focused Kara: Guardian of the Realms #1 written and drawn by Triandhika Anjani.

CHANGELINGS #1 (OF 7) CVR B 15 COPY INCV SHY

VISI8 ENTERTAINMENT

DEC221734

DEC221733 – CHANGELINGS #1 (OF 7) CVR A HANDOKO & YUWONO – 3.99

(W) Kevin VanHook (A) Rahmat Handoko, Sakti Yuwono (CA) Christopher Shy

Changelings tells the story of a demon named ARGA who must match wits and strength against DURJANA-a human raised by spirits in a dark and desolate world.

In this first issue, Durjana sends a giant Kaiju to attack the city of Jakarta, Indonesia and Arga must travel there to stop its swath of destruction. In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 3.99

KARA GUARDIAN OF REALMS #1 (OF 11)

VISI8 ENTERTAINMENT

DEC221735

(W) Triandhika Anjani (A / CA) Triandhika Anjani, Fairuz Athoriq

Kara, the young Guardian of the Unseen Realm, goes on her duty to care for the creatures in the land, when she accidentally meets a lonely fennec cat called Luna whose life is being threatened by a giant beast. Kara saves Luna with her magic flute, and decides to take Luna in with her, not knowing that two time travelers from the future have just arrived in her realm. In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 3.99

In April 2023, Visi8 will add two more titles, Galeo and The 7th Tiger, and another two titles in June.

Raiyan Laksamana, the company's CEO says, "Our motto is Unity In Diversity. It's nice to put that in practice. While we're open to working with anyone, we are proud to be showcasing talent from across Asia and collaborating with our friends in the West."

VanHook says, "It's exciting to explore ideas that I just haven't seen done before. I spent nearly 6 weeks in Indonesia trekking from one side of the country to the other and I came away with a great appreciation for just how rich their culture is and how many wonderful stories they have to tell— all things we plan to do by weaving them into modern comic book stories ranging from fantasy to action adventure."

Triandhika Anjani, the writer/artist of KARA says, "Everyone has been working hard and supporting each other to create the final product we could be proud of. The creation process has been a journey, and still on going one. I'm very excited to share Kara's and all of Visi8's unique stories with the world."

Farid Siddik, the head of business development for the company says, "We were blown away by the reaction we had at San Diego Comic Con International's July convention. Everyone loved the new titles and kept saying how much they liked the artwork. One of the things that I'm particularly proud of is that we are unique in the industry. We have an actual ten year plan. When Retailers and Distributors saw that and after they reviewed our materials, they realized that we are taking our publishing very seriously."

Visi8 Entertainment states that they aim to develop stories into various media such as animation, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Extended Reality (XR), live-action films, and even games to present locally created content on to the international stage. However they plan to be opening offices in Los Angeles in the coming year.