Kill 6 Billion Demons, A Sleeper Hit In Collections For Image Comics

Popular webcomic Kill 6 Billion Demons from Tom Parkinson-Morgan seems to be having a resurgence with its print editions at Image. A D&D flavored fantasy, initially created through Parkinson-Morgan's Patreon wit an RPG tie-in, just like à la Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' Die, Image Comics has been publishing it in collections since 2018. Image has had to send the first trade paperback back to print a few times now and that orders from comic shops and bookstores for Kill 6 Billion Demons Vol 4 are coming in stronger than Image Comics projected.

Any comics with RPG style fantasy have been heating up quite a bit lately thanks to the potential for audience crossover, especially amongst combi9ned comcis/gaming stores. I'm told many retailers break these types of comics out into themed shelves/endcaps to target those game playing customers—and for those that host game play events it only makes sense to keep series like this in stock alongside the likes of Knights Of The Dinner Table, Critical Role, The Adventure Zone, Rolled & Told and Die. Here's a look at the Kill 6 Billion Demons collections so far.

KILL 6 BILLION DEMONS TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL160811

(W) Tom Parkinson-Morgan (A/CA) Tom Parkinson-Morgan

In this collection of the first story arc of the popular webcomic Kill Six Billion Demons, sorority sister Allison Ruth must travel to Throne, the ancient city at the center of the multiverse, in an epic bid to save her boyfriend from the clutches of the seven evil kings that rule creation. Includes excerpts from in-universe religious texts, stories, and more.In Shops: Sep 07, 2016 SRP: $14.99

KILL 6 BILLION DEMONS TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV170770

(W) Tom Parkinson-Morgan (A/CA) Tom Parkinson-Morgan

In this collection of the second major arc of the popular webcomic KILL SIX BILLION DEMONS, woefully out-of-place sorority sister Allison Ruth and angelic lawman "82 White Chain" must struggle against their own fears in a fateful clash with one of the seven evil masters of creation.In Shops: Jan 03, 2018

SRP: $14.99

KILL 6 BILLION DEMONS TP VOL 03 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN190154

(W) Tom Parkinson-Morgan (A/CA) Tom Parkinson-Morgan

In this collection of the third chapter of the popular webcomic KILL SIX BILLION DEMONS, sorority sister and possible inheritor to the universe Allison Ruth must battle her way to the depths of an infinite treasure fortress in search of a long-lost friend, confronting not only the dark, criminal past of her closest companion, but also the depths of her own inner lust for power.In Shops: Mar 06, 2019

SRP: $16.99

KILL 6 BILLION DEMONS TP VOL 04 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN210189

(W) Tom Parkinson-Morgan (A/CA) Tom Parkinson-Morgan

In the fourth chapter of the popular webcomic KILL SIX BILLION DEMONS, heir to the multiverse Allison Ruth must grapple with the limits to her own strength as she enters the world's deadliest multiversal fighting tournament in a desperate struggle against the god-king Solomon David.In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $17.99