Killchella & Pulp Bites Launch in Scout Comics October 2022 Solicits

I've been learning all sorts of interesting things about Scout Comics in recent days. But first, here's a look at the Scout Comis, Scoot Comics and Black Caravan titles solicited for October 2022, starting with the launch of Killchella #1 by Mario Candelaria and Serg Acuna, Pulp Bites #1 by Pat Higgins, Road Trip To Hell #1 by Nicole D'Andria and Monika Maccagni, and more in the Scout October 2022 solicits and solicitations.

KILLCHELLA #1

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221803

(W) Mario Candelaria (A) Serg Acuna (CA) Sean Von Dorman

A group of friends drive up from Los Angeles to attend an ultra-trendy music festival in the Coachella Valley desert. They soon face a bloody night of terror when a reclusive pop star making her big return after five years recruits her most fanatical devotees to assist in a massive human sacrifice ritual.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PULP BYTES #1

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221806

(W) Pat Higgins (A) Pat Higgins

Two twisted tales of technological terror! The first, "Junebug Bites Back," is the story of an overbearing pageant mom who gets her just desserts after purchasing supplements from the dark web. In "Terms and Conditions," Jack and Lacey's day of distraction turns to a nightmare when they ignore the fine print.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ROAD TRIP TO HELL #1 CVR A PEREVA

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221807

AUG221808 – ROAD TRIP TO HELL #1 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCKED FONTANILI – 4.99

AUG221809 – ROAD TRIP TO HELL #1 CVR C 50 COPY FONTANILI SPOT FOIL – 4.99

(W) Nicole D'Andria (A) Monika Maccagni (CA) Joaguin Pereva

Francis Rhoades has had a life full of hardship, but things get even worse when he learns that his father is Satan himself. Now aware of his heritage, Francis quickly discovers his father has died-and named him the new king of Hell! The catch? All the damned have escaped from Hell. If one of them can kill Francis before he can reach the netherworld himself, that soul will become the new leader of Hell! With the demonic legions in pursuit, Francis will need to rely on his own special power to survive… along with an angelic ally sent by God themself!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE REIGN OF BLOOD COVERED KING #0

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221812

(W) Brenton Lengel (A) Luana Vecchio

Wanna-be hero, Jack the Giant Slayer, lives up to his his namesake in this beautifully offbeat prequel story to the twice Ringo Award-nominated dark fantasy series, Snow White Zombie Apocalypse. Will the "Beautiful Bean Magic" of a vagrant wizard be enough to save Jack from the machinations of a cunning, ruthless, and soon-to-be undead monarch? Moreover, what the heck happened to Jack's cow after he traded her for a handful of enchanted legumes?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MORTIMER LAZY BIRD #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

AUG221816

(W) Brendan Deneen (A) Marco Antonio Cortez

Scoot Imprint: From writer Brendan Deneen, artist Marco Antonio Cortez, and colorist Diego Borin comes Scoot's latest all-ages story of friendship and excitement! This is the story of a bird (Mortimer) and a very talkative worm (Lucius), two strangers who are supposed to be enemies but end up becoming best friends! But their adventures won't be easy-though they will be fun! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 2.99

REST IN PEACE HALLOWEEN SPECIAL ONESHOT

BLACK CARAVAN

AUG221245

(W) Tyler Ham (A / CA) Firulas Ilustra

Have you ever been overwhelmed by houseguests who won't let you rest in peace? Ghoul has! After a long Halloween night, his monster friends start knocking on his door. He reluctantly allows Dracula in. Then the Werewolf. Next the Mummy, followed by Frankenstein's Monster. Finally when Blob tries to ooze his way through the door Ghoul loses his cool and kicks them all out into the darkness. But was his decision too hasty? Only when his conscience-in the form of the Invisible Man-makes him realize that his friends simply wanted to spend more time together does he see the error of his ways.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

AGENT OF WORLDE #4 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221793

(W) Deniz Camp (CA) Jason Wordie (A / CA) Filya Bratukhin

W.O.R.L.D.E. Tour Time! Join us, new recruit, for a tour of WORLDE Headquarters, where Dreams come true (and get violent)! Meanwhile: Agent Blank takes a vacation! Plus: Body Problems!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

AZZA THE BARBED #2 (OF 5) CVR A BURTON

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221794

AUG221795 – AZZA THE BARBED #2 (OF 5) CVR B – 4.99

(W) Pat Shand (A / CA) Rio Burton

Trapped in a body she doesn't recognize, Azza is confronted by an ancient deity. When The Bone Wolf, a towering monstrosity with power over life and death, makes Azza an offer, she will have to choose between her own safety and becoming a weapon of the gods. Meanwhile, a darkness descends over Azza's village, leaving her sister Ali – a soldier fresh out of introductory training – to deal with an apocalypse-level threat.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #6 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221796

(W) Markisan Naso (CA) Steve Canon (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Elodie, Sajen, and Evelyn land on the continent of Yalastra and reunite with their unicorn friends Zoso and Rigby. While they hug and prepare to track down pure magic in the Modtlomb jungle, the blight continues to spread on Solothus. Haru, concerned about the possible resurrection of the Augernaut, makes a rogue decision to take the fight to Yun Ma in the Middle Fields, despite resistance from the people of Wayfarer.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CODE 45 #4 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221797

(W) Benjamin Hunting (A) joe Ng

After her attack, Vanessa's dragon hunting sees her taking incredible risks, putting herself and others in danger as she relentlessly collects evidence to expose the truth about Code 45. After she finally goes too far she's suspended from her driving duties, but defies her supervisor for one last tunnel dive in search of a missing Nikki, the latest "Code 45" casualty.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ETERNUS #3

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221798

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles tracks the Centurion he believes may have killed his father Zeus, bristling at having to stay sober and babysit Athena's 9-year-old blind priestess in the process-until Mina reveals her true nature and the real reason she was sent as his sidekick. Meanwhile, Dionysus seeks to regain his lost glory and the favor of the new Caesar Julian by turning water into wine on the day of his wedding to the Emperor's sister.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 5.99

FOREVER FORWARD #2 (OF 5) CVR A SKYLAR PATRIDGE

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221799

AUG221800 – FOREVER FORWARD #2 (OF 5) CVR B MATEUS MANHANINI – 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Arjuna Susini (CA) Skylar Partridge

2121: A hundred years into the future. After surviving an invasion of America and catastrophic superstorms, flawed scientist Lewis Moody and his friends find their time machine damaged, stranding them in a post-apocalyptic landscape. In order to find a brighter future that can return them to their time, they must maintain their cohesion, navigate an anarchist outpost and avoid a mysterious human faction worshipping A.I. robots. Will the future ever get better?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GHOST PLANET ONESHOT CVR A VON GORMAN

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221801

AUG221802 – GHOST PLANET ONESHOT CVR B MIKE & LAURA ALLRED – 5.99

(W) Jeffrey Burandt (A / CA) Sean Von Dorman

A family of deep space explorers rushes to solve the mystery of Ghost Planet before their recently-dead loved ones return to kill them next! Murder birds, eye stalks and space pigs abound in this 40-page graphic novella. Ghost Planet is a classic sci-fi tale with a body horror twist.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 5.99

LOCUST BALLAD OF MEN #3

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221804

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

The journey draws to an end, the desperate search that separates Max from Stella is getting closer and closer to its end. Can horror only give way to despair?

For a normal man perhaps yes, but for Max, there is only hope, a faint light in this dark and cursed world.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MEGA CENTURIONS #4 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221805

(W) Jon Parrish (A) Dexter Wee

A figure from the Grey Knight's past appears at their door and drops a bombshell on the Mega Centurions and Grey. How will they react to knowing the truth behind the original invasion?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SARTORIAL GEEK #3

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221810

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Liana Kangas

The third issue of The Sartorial Geek magazine is a celebration of fandom favorites. This issue deep dives into geek fashion with Elhoffer Design, dissects Arabella's unique looks in I May Destroy You, examines female representation in Around the World in 80 Days, and celebrates the spectrum of beautiful relationships portrayed in Our Flag Means Death. Readers can also check back in with their favorite vampire bounty hunter in a new excerpt from Stake.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SHE BITES #3

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221811

(W) Hedwig Hale (A / CA) Alberto Hernandez R.

Brenda Zelinski is in trouble. After agreeing to babysit Elsie (a 134-year-old vampire in the body of a 9-year-old girl), a "fun" night at the mall turns into a nightmare when disposing of a body gets added to her list of babysitter duties. But even dumping a body is never what you'd expect when you're doing it with Elsie. A wild ride ensues, complete with car theft, abandoned steel mills, and drinking 40s down by the river as this chapter comes to a close.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

STABBITY BUNNY #12 CVR A BIDDIX (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221813

AUG221814 – STABBITY BUNNY #12 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCKED – 5.99

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Dwayne Biddix

The heart-wrenching conclusion to the first storyline is here! Stabbity is in pieces and Grace's family must turn to unlikely allies in their fight for survival. Their foe has never been more powerful and his ruthless focus on revenge claims another character's life before the final battle even begins.

In the aftermath of this finale, Stabbity takes on a whole new direction. A preview of the next series is included in this oversized issue!

In Shops: TBD

SRP: 5.99

TRISKELE #5

SCOUT COMICS

AUG221815

(W) Felipe Pan (A / CA) Monaramis

Alec, Nessa, and Eoghan venture into the depths of Havren Forest in the hope of finding a way to save Luna. In order to succeed in their quest, however, they must face a challenge from deep within Albion's mythical past.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BEHEMOTH #2

BLACK CARAVAN

AUG221241

(W) Chris Kipiniak (A / CA) J. K. Woodward

As her Behemoth training becomes more brutal, Theresa finds comfort in her friendship with Rex, the Pack leader. But when that friendship starts to affect the team, Major Rayne sees it as a threat. And takes action.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY LEGENDARY ED

BLACK CARAVAN

AUG221242

(W) Rich Woodall (A / CA) Mark Welser

In 1984, Rockstar Nick Dillon died for 1 minute, 24 seconds. He went to hell, where he was tortured by demons. In an act of desperation, Nick prayed to any God that would listen. Thankfully his pleas were answered when Thor and Hercules were dispatched to save him. This is the comic telling of that story. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11" x 17" and features raw art pages and dialog.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PHANTASMAGORIA #2

BLACK CARAVAN

AUG221243

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

There is a house in London haunted by the ghosts of a murdered family. There is a wizard who seeks to harness the power of the Intruders form Beyond. There is a princess with the power to see beyond the Veil. There is a possessed doll. There are spirits trapped in the sewers of the Victorian London. There is fear, and there is magic.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PLAYTHINGS #5

BLACK CARAVAN

AUG221244

(W) Jon Clark (A) Travis Williamson (CA) Jon Clark

What is the dark secret of Funland? And how can Alison find her daughter? Every nasty surprise is about to be unmasked in this, the final mind warping issue.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99